- The 'American Dream' mega-mall will soon become a reality.

After more than 15 years of starts and stops, the mall and entertainment space at the Meadowlands formerly known as Xanadu is scheduled to open to the public in October.

Good Day New York's Rosanna Scotto got an exclusive tour inside the new American Dream with owner Don Ghermezian.

The Nickelodeon amusement park and Dreamworks water park are all taking shape along with hundreds of retail stores and dozens of other experiences.

Sixteen years and several owners after Xanadu was first conceived, what makes this time different?

"We just took a different approach. We looked at it: where is the world headed? Where does retail need to be? What lacks in this market place?," said Ghermezian.

Not only can you experience a year round summer at the indoor water park, but you can enjoy winter fun, 365 days a year on the ice rink or the ski slope.

There will also be 23 full service restaurants, a food court, Kosher food hall and about 300 stores and entertainment venues.

The first phase of the mega-mall is scheduled top open Oct. 25.