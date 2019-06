- The National Weather Service issued several weather alerts on Wednesday because of heavy rain and thunderstorm systems moving across the New York area. And more thunderstorms are expected Thursday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for several counties in New Jersey and Pennsylvania into Thursday morning and is likely to be extended because more rain is coming.

"Showers and some thunderstorms through tonight will be capable of producing torrential rainfall, with local amounts of 1 to 3 inches potentially occurring in a short period, the NWS said. "This could lead to localized flash flooding, especially across portions of eastern Pennsylvania and northern to central New Jersey."

Also, fog developed in many areas over the evening.

"The fog may become locally dense in spots," the NWS said. "Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities if traveling tonight."

FOX 5 Chief Meteorologist Nick Gregory said you can expect fog in the morning and then mainly a cloudy and humid day with showers and some thunderstorms. "Some storms may be severe later in the afternoon and evening," he said.

What does a Flash Flood Watch mean?

A Flash Flood Watch is issued when weather conditions are favorable for flash flooding, such as heavy rain over a short period. Flooding is possible but may not happen. "Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties," the NWS said. "Please monitor the forecast, especially if you live in a location that is prone to flooding. Be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area."

