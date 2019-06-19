< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Heavy showers prompt flood alerts

By FOX 5 NY Staff

Posted Jun 19 2019 10:30PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 19 2019 10:31PM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 10:45PM EDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WNYW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413672669_413672924_139169";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413672924","video":"576303","title":"Weather%20Forecast%3A%20Thunderstorms","caption":"Nick%20has%20an%20update%20on%20the%20weather.%20Get%20ready%20for%20more%20rain%20and%20flooding.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F19%2FWeather_Forecast__Thunderstorms_0_7421838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F19%2FWeather_Forecast__Thunderstorms_576303_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655605884%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DNZJ2q-DHMvpKZL3RhrBkpoF_8ws","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fweather-report-showers-flood-alerts"}},"createDate":"Jun 19 2019 10:31PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413672669_413672924_139169",video:"576303",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Weather_Forecast__Thunderstorms_0_7421838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Nick%2520has%2520an%2520update%2520on%2520the%2520weather.%2520Get%2520ready%2520for%2520more%2520rain%2520and%2520flooding.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/19/Weather_Forecast__Thunderstorms_576303_1800.mp4?Expires=1655605884&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=NZJ2q-DHMvpKZL3RhrBkpoF_8ws",eventLabel:"Weather%20Forecast%3A%20Thunderstorms-413672924",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fweather-report-showers-flood-alerts"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 5 NY Staff

Posted Jun 19 2019 10:30PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 19 2019 10:31PM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 10:45PM EDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/flash-flood-alert-061919_1560995833855_7421494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/flash-flood-alert-061919_1560995833855_7421494_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/flash-flood-alert-061919_1560995833855_7421494_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/flash-flood-alert-061919_1560995833855_7421494_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/flash-flood-alert-061919_1560995833855_7421494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413672669-413662628" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/flash-flood-alert-061919_1560995833855_7421494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/flash-flood-alert-061919_1560995833855_7421494_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/flash-flood-alert-061919_1560995833855_7421494_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/flash-flood-alert-061919_1560995833855_7421494_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/flash-flood-alert-061919_1560995833855_7421494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413672669" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - The National Weather Service issued several weather alerts on Wednesday because of heavy rain and thunderstorm systems moving across the New York area. And more thunderstorms are expected Thursday.</p><p>A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for several counties in New Jersey and Pennsylvania into Thursday morning and is likely to be extended because more rain is coming.</p><p>"Showers and some thunderstorms through tonight will be capable of producing torrential rainfall, with local amounts of 1 to 3 inches potentially occurring in a short period, the NWS said. "This could lead to localized flash flooding, especially across portions of eastern Pennsylvania and northern to central New Jersey."</p><p>Also, fog developed in many areas over the evening.</p><p>"The fog may become locally dense in spots," the NWS said. "Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities if traveling tonight."</p><p>FOX 5 Chief Meteorologist Nick Gregory said you can expect fog in the morning and then mainly a cloudy and humid day with showers and some thunderstorms. "Some storms may be severe later in the afternoon and evening," he said.</p><p>What does a Flash Flood Watch mean?</p><p>A Flash Flood Watch is issued when weather conditions are favorable for flash flooding, such as heavy rain over a short period. Flooding is possible but may not happen. "Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties," the NWS said. "Please monitor the forecast, especially if you live in a location that is prone to flooding. Be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area."</p><p><strong><em>Download the FREE FOX 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.</em></strong></p><p><strong><em>Apple App Store: <a href="https://apple.co/2GrlPnz">https://apple.co/2GrlPnz</a> Google Play Store: <a href="http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd">http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd</a></em></strong></p><p>SEE MORE WEATHER RESOURCES:<br> <strong><a href="http://bit.ly/2WAxQ3Q">Get the Fox 5 Weather App</a><br> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Read the Fox 5 Weather Blog</a><br> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">View the Fox 5 Weather Tools</a></strong><br> <br> FOLLOW THE FOX 5 WEATHER TEAM ON TWITTER:<br> <strong><a href="https://twitter.com/NickGregoryFox5">Nick Gregory @NickGregoryFox5</a><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/mikewoodsfox5">Mike Woods @MikeWoodsFox5</a><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/AudreyPuente">Audrey Puente @AudreyPuente</a></strong></p> </div> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/central-park-belvedere-castle-to-reopen" title="Central Park's Belvedere Castle to reopen after $12 million restoration" data-articleId="413631020" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Belvedere_Castle_to_reopen_0_7420932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Belvedere_Castle_to_reopen_0_7420932_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Belvedere_Castle_to_reopen_0_7420932_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Belvedere_Castle_to_reopen_0_7420932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Belvedere_Castle_to_reopen_0_7420932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After a 15-month comprehensive restoration project by the Central Park Conservancy, the beloved Belvedere Castle will reopen to the public. The $12 million project was funded by the Thompson Family Foundation." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Central Park's Belvedere Castle to reopen after $12 million restoration</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Audrey Puente, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After a 15-month comprehensive restoration project by the Central Park Conservancy , the beloved Belvedere Castle will reopen to the public. The $12 million project was funded by the Thompson Family Foundation.</p><p>"Belvedere Castle was in disrepair. Then in 1983, Central Park Conservancy restored it—brought it back to its original integrity," Central Park Conservancy's Erica Sopha said. "Well, it's been 35 years since then, so it's simply due for a restoration."</p><p>Sopha, the Conservancy's associate director of visitor services, said Belvedere Castle is a special place.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ny-e-scooters-e-bikes-legislation" title="Electric scooters and throttle e-bikes will soon be legal in New York" data-articleId="413615826" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Legislation_on_e_scooters_and_e_bikes_0_7421761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Legislation_on_e_scooters_and_e_bikes_0_7421761_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Legislation_on_e_scooters_and_e_bikes_0_7421761_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Legislation_on_e_scooters_and_e_bikes_0_7421761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Legislation_on_e_scooters_and_e_bikes_0_7421761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The New York Senate has passed a bill legalizing e-scooters, e-scooter sharing, and more categories of e-bikes. The bill is expected to pass in the Assembly and then head to the governor for his signature. The legislation will authorize electric scoo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Electric scooters and throttle e-bikes will soon be legal in New York</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Raegan Medgie, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The New York Senate has passed a bill legalizing e-scooters, e-scooter sharing, and more categories of e-bikes. The bill is expected to pass in the Assembly and then head to the governor for his signature.</p><p>The legislation will authorize electric scooters and three classes of electric-assist bicycles as well as allow e-scooter sharing in all boroughs except Manhattan. And neither will be allowed on greenways unless a municipality decides otherwise.</p><p>Sen. Jessica Ramos, a Democrat of Queens, sponsored the bill .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/prosecutors-syrian-man-planned-isis-fueled-church-bombing" title="Prosecutors: Syrian man planned ISIS-fueled church bombing" data-articleId="413673350" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/Still0619_00077_1561000776903_7421932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/Still0619_00077_1561000776903_7421932_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/Still0619_00077_1561000776903_7421932_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/Still0619_00077_1561000776903_7421932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/Still0619_00077_1561000776903_7421932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(FOX NEWS/KDKA-TV)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Prosecutors: Syrian man planned ISIS-fueled church bombing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Syrian refugee who came to the U.S. three years ago plotted to bomb a church this spring to inspire followers of the Islamic State of Iraq, federal authorities said in announcing the man's arrest Wednesday.</p><p>A criminal complaint alleges Mustafa Mousab Alowemer planned to bomb an unidentified church on Pittsburgh's north side, and purchased materials he thought were necessary to build a bomb. He also allegedly provided plans and a map to an undercover FBI agent he thought was a fellow Islamic State supporter.</p><p>"Targeting places of worship is beyond the pale, no matter what the motivation," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in a statement. 