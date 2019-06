Related Headlines Thunderstorms prompt more flood alerts

- The heavy rainstorms and saturated ground caused flooding in parts of southern New Jersey on Wednesday and Thursday, disrupting travel and stranding cars.

First responders helped people get out of their homes in Westville. The crews went door to door early Thursday to get residents and pets out of the danger zones.

The flooding forced authorities to close several roads and shut down the regional rail service PATCO.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties and activated the State Emergency Operations Center Thursday morning.

"Our top priority is the safety our residents," Murphy said in a statement. "We… are deploying resources and personnel to help with recovery efforts."

More thunderstorms and rain through Sunday could cause more flooding.

Several weather alerts are in effect.

