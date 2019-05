Tornado Watches were in effect until 10 p.m. on Tuesday for parts of New Jersey.

The watch covered Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, and Warren counties.

A watch means that the conditions could be favorable for the formation of tornadoes. It does not mean that a tornado is imminent.

