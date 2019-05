Storm damage in Stanhope, New Jersey. (FOX 5 NY) Storm damage in Stanhope, New Jersey. (FOX 5 NY)

- A massive cleanup was underway Wednesday in parts of northern New Jersey following a destructive night of storms brought widespread power outages, downed trees, and even a possible tornado.

Lenape Valley Regional High in Stanhope, New Jersey was closed on Wednesday morning. The potential twister is believed to have struck the Sussex County school during the storm.

50 to 100 people were inside the school for a track team banquet as the storm hit. They were evacuated as the school sustained damage. Police say two people suffered minor injuries when a tree fell on a car outside of the school.

The National Weather Service says it will be conducting storm surveys in Sussex County to determine if it was indeed a tornado. A confirmed tornado was reported in Berks County Pennsylvania from the storm system.

Tornado Watches across western New Jersey Tuesday evening turned into Tornado Warnings across central and northern New Jersey in the late evening. Even Staten Island in New York City had a rare Tornado Warning posted.

The harsh weather brought major delays to Newark Airport. According to NJ.com delays reached nearly three hours.

In Roxbury, New Jersey trees pierced through the roofs of homes, the tops of cars were littered with branches and boats along the waterline were destroyed.

More storms were possible on Wednesday after multiple waves of lower pressure moved along a nearby frontal boundary. The National Weather Service warned that there could be a potential for heavy rain, flash flooding and severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and large hail. A cold front was expected to pass Thursday night, bringing a break from the storms.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd