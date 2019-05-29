< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Possible tornado hits New Jersey in strong storms  By Kayla Mamelak
Posted May 29 2019 06:29AM EDT
Video Posted May 29 2019 06:30AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 09:07AM EDT Storm damage in Stanhope, New Jersey. (FOX 5 NY) Storm damage in Stanhope, New Jersey. (FOX 5 NY) Storm damage in Stanhope, New Jersey. (FOX 5 NY) Storm damage in Stanhope, New Jersey. (FOX 5 NY) (FOX 5 NY)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409508368" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines409508368' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/severe-thunderstorms-possible-for-memorial-day"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Clean_up_begins_after_tornado_touches_do_0_7317659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Tornado reported in NW Indiana as storms move thru</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/tornado-watches-up-in-parts-of-new-jersey"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/RPD_ROXBURY_TREE_052819_1559097908079_7321607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Tornado alerts in parts of New Jersey and New York</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>The Fox 5 Weather blog</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - A massive cleanup was underway Wednesday in parts of northern New Jersey following a destructive night of storms brought widespread power outages, downed trees, and even a possible tornado.</p><p>Lenape Valley Regional High in Stanhope, New Jersey was closed on Wednesday morning. The potential twister is believed to have struck the Sussex County school during the storm.</p><p>50 to 100 people were inside the school for a track team banquet as the storm hit. They were evacuated as the school sustained damage. Police say two people suffered minor injuries when a tree fell on a car outside of the school.</p><p>The National Weather Service says it will be conducting storm surveys in Sussex County to determine if it was indeed a tornado. A confirmed tornado was reported in Berks County Pennsylvania from the storm system.</p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/tornado-watches-up-in-parts-of-new-jersey">Tornado Watches across western New Jersey</a></strong> Tuesday evening turned into Tornado Warnings across central and northern New Jersey in the late evening. Even Staten Island in New York City had a rare Tornado Warning posted.</p><p>The harsh weather brought major delays to Newark Airport. According to <a href="https://www.nj.com/weather/2019/05/nasty-storms-rip-across-nj-damaging-high-school-as-possible-tornado-touches-down.html" target="_blank">NJ.com</a> delays reached nearly three hours.</p><p>In Roxbury, New Jersey trees pierced through the roofs of homes, the tops of cars were littered with branches and boats along the waterline were destroyed.</p><p>More storms were possible on Wednesday after multiple waves of lower pressure moved along a nearby frontal boundary. The National Weather Service warned that there could be a potential for heavy rain, flash flooding and severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and large hail. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mega Millions swells to $444 million</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With no winner in Tuesday evening's Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot has swelled to $444 million.</p><p>The estimated jackpot was $418 million with the cash option of $264.7 million.</p><p>The winning numbers were 09-21-34-42-50, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2 </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/college-student-from-dc-pleads-guilty-to-sneaking-into-mar-a-lago" title="College student from DC pleads guilty to sneaking into Mar-a-Lago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/29/FLICKR_MarALago_OfficialWhiteHousePhoto_052919_1559130086914_7322079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/29/FLICKR_MarALago_OfficialWhiteHousePhoto_052919_1559130086914_7322079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/29/FLICKR_MarALago_OfficialWhiteHousePhoto_052919_1559130086914_7322079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/29/FLICKR_MarALago_OfficialWhiteHousePhoto_052919_1559130086914_7322079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/29/FLICKR_MarALago_OfficialWhiteHousePhoto_052919_1559130086914_7322079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marine One lifts-off after returning President Donald J. Trump to Mar-a-Lago Friday, March 29, 2019 (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>College student from DC pleads guilty to sneaking into Mar-a-Lago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- A college student pleaded guilty Tuesday to sneaking into Mar-a-Lago during President Donald Trump's Thanksgiving visit in a manner similar to how a Chinese national gained admission four months later.</p><p>University of Wisconsin student Mark Lindblom apologized Tuesday and received a year's probation after federal prosecutors agreed he meant no harm when he sneaked into the Palm Beach club. Lindblom, who was charged with entering a restricted area, was visiting his grandparents at a neighboring resort on Nov. 23 when he walked down a beach and got in line with entering Mar-a-Lago members and guests, wanting to see if he could get in.</p><p>Trump and his family were at the club for the holiday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/search-underway-for-another-missing-hawaii-hiker-days-after-amanda-eller-rescued" title="Search underway for another missing Hawaii hiker, days after Amanda Eller rescued" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search underway for another missing Hawaii hiker, days after Amanda Eller rescued</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:26AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Volunteers in Hawaii are searching for a 35-year-old Maui man days after they rescued a missing hiker who survived for more than two weeks in a forest on the island before she was found.</p><p>Noah “Kekai” Mina was last seen on May 20, according to a Go Fund Me page created to help fund the search effort, which includes helicopters.</p><p>Mina is believed to be in the area of the Kapilau Ridge, also known as “the cross hike,” in Wailuku, according to the fundraising campaign. (FOX 5 NY)" title="FOX5NY_StormDamageNJ_052919_1559125987616.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Possible tornado hits New Jersey in strong storms</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jasmine-can-just-go-video-shows-little-girl-saying-princess-doesnt-need-aladdin-to-see-world"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/madison_1559092821684_7321070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="After seeing the animated version of the Disney movie Aladdin, Madison Jade had strong opinions on the dynamic between the main characters, Princess Jasmine and Aladdin. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/bronx-borough-president-calls-de-blasio-presidential-run-quixotic-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Diaz_Jr__slams_de_Blasio_presidential_ru_0_7322524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Diaz_Jr__slams_de_Blasio_presidential_ru_0_7322524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Diaz_Jr__slams_de_Blasio_presidential_ru_0_7322524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Diaz_Jr__slams_de_Blasio_presidential_ru_0_7322524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Diaz_Jr__slams_de_Blasio_presidential_ru_0_7322524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bronx borough president calls de Blasio presidential run 'quixotic'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-app" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/18/WEATHER%20APP%201280x720_rev_1555616867055.jpg_7126731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/18/WEATHER%20APP%201280x720_rev_1555616867055.jpg_7126731_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/18/WEATHER%20APP%201280x720_rev_1555616867055.jpg_7126731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/18/WEATHER%20APP%201280x720_rev_1555616867055.jpg_7126731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/18/WEATHER%20APP%201280x720_rev_1555616867055.jpg_7126731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Get the FREE Fox5NY weather app</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mega-millions-swells-to-444-million" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/30/mega-millions_1451507763852_675103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/30/mega-millions_1451507763852_675103_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/30/mega-millions_1451507763852_675103_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/30/mega-millions_1451507763852_675103_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/30/mega-millions_1451507763852_675103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mega Millions swells to $444 million</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/college-student-from-dc-pleads-guilty-to-sneaking-into-mar-a-lago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/29/FLICKR_MarALago_OfficialWhiteHousePhoto_052919_1559130086914_7322079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/29/FLICKR_MarALago_OfficialWhiteHousePhoto_052919_1559130086914_7322079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/29/FLICKR_MarALago_OfficialWhiteHousePhoto_052919_1559130086914_7322079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/29/FLICKR_MarALago_OfficialWhiteHousePhoto_052919_1559130086914_7322079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/29/FLICKR_MarALago_OfficialWhiteHousePhoto_052919_1559130086914_7322079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marine&#x20;One&#x20;lifts-off&#x20;after&#x20;returning&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;to&#x20;Mar-a-Lago&#x20;Friday&#x2c;&#x20;March&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joyce&#x20;N&#x2e;&#x20;Boghosian&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>College student from DC pleads guilty to sneaking into Mar-a-Lago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-underway-for-another-missing-hawaii-hiker-days-after-amanda-eller-rescued" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search underway for another missing Hawaii hiker, days after Amanda Eller 