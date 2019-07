- The U.S. women's soccer team will be celebrated for winning the FIFA Women's World Cup with a ticker-tape parade up the Canyon of Heroes on Wednesday.

Mass transit is advised for anyone who plans to attend. Motorists should avoid Lower Manhattan.

The parade will take place along Broadway beginning at Battery Place and ending at City Hall Plaza with a ceremony.

Avoid Lower Manhattan south of Canal Street from the Hudson River to the East River throughout the day.

The festivities step off at approximately 9:30 a.m.