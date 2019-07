- New York City will hold a ticker-tape parade to celebrate the United States women's national soccer team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The USWNT defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday afternoon to win its fourth World Cup title.

Immediately after the victory, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Twitter that New York City would host a ticker-tape parade for the world champions on Wednesday, July 10 at 9:30 a.m. through the city's Canyon of Heroes.