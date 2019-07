- A large power outage has turned off the lights in parts of the Upper West Side and Midtown Manhattan Saturday evening.

The Con Ed outage map showed around 40,000 customers out of service.

There were reports of people trapped in elevators in some highrise buildings. The sounds of fire trucks and police cars filled the streets as the sun was going down.

Power went out early Saturday evening at much of Rockefeller Center and reached the Upper West Side. Police had streets blocked off in Midtown. The outage area affected 5th Ave. to the Hudson River and around 40th St. to 72nd St.

A diner on Broadway at West 69th Street lost its lights, as did other surrounding businesses.

Con Ed tweeted that they are responding to the outages, while the NYPD tweeted that they and the FDNY are continuing to respond to calls in the area. The FDNY was relocated crews to Manhattan from other boroughs to help answer the high level of calls.

The New York City Subway tweeted that there is currently limited subway service into Manhattan from Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.

Saturday was very warm and humid in the city. At 8 p.m. it was still 84 degrees in the city with the real-teel temperature near 90 degrees.

The outage comes 40 years to the day from the infamous 1977 blackout in the city.

Con Ed sent this information out for people affected:

- Report it at www.coned.com/ReportOutage or call 1-800-75-CONED (26633), or if you have a speech or hearing disability, report outages to 1-800-642-2308.

- Please stay safe. Never go near or touch a fallen power line. If you see a downed wire, call 1-800-75-CONED immediately.

- Do not use generators indoors.

- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage.

- If you are having a life-threatening medical emergency and need immediate assistance, please dial 9-1-1.

This is a developing story and will be updated.