Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the It's My Party Tour at Madison Square Garden on July 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for ABA) Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the It's My Party Tour at Madison Square Garden on July 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for ABA)

Related Headlines Major power outage strikes Manhattan

- A Jennifer Lopez concert at Madison Square Garden was canceled due to the widespread power outage that hit Manhattan on Saturday night. The famed concert hall plunged into darkness after about four songs by the star.

Evacuation ordered at Madison Square Garden during start or @JLo concert because of blackout in NYC. pic.twitter.com/hS51wDwlEZ — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) July 14, 2019

She tweeted that she was "devastated and heartbroken" at having to cancel the show. She promised to "make this up to you, I promise!"