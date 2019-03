Luke Perry attends the 2017 CW Upfront on May 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Luke Perry attends the 2017 CW Upfront on May 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

- Actor Luke Perry was hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke while at home in Sherman Oaks, California, reported TMZ.

The 52-year-old was reportedly rushed to a local hospital after someone called for an ambulance Wednesday just before 10 a.m.

His condition was unclear.

Perry, who plays Archie's dad in the hit series, Riverdale, made a name for himself as a cast member of the hit 1990s teen drama, Beverly Hills, 90210.

Perry's health emergency came on the same day that FOX announced it was releasing a six-episode series featuring Perry's former castmates and set to air Summer 2019.

Perry was not part of the cast in the new series.