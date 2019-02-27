< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2F90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script> (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); </script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" "> <div class="header-main nav-header"> <div class="row"> <div class="left"> <a id="toggle-more" href="#"><i class="fa fa-navicon"></i><i class="fa fa-close"></i> <span class="btn-label">Sections</span></a> <div class="site-logo"><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com"><img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/logo-fox-5-new-york-wnyw-alt.png" alt="FOX"/></a></div> <nav class="nav-primary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news">News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health/dr-oz">Dr. Oz</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="right-options"> <div class="right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 30°</span></a> </div> </div> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 1--> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 1--> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> var protocolrName = 'https:' == document.location.protocol; protocolrName = (protocolrName ? 'https:' : 'http:'); window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push( {article:'auto'} ); !function (e, f, u, i) { if (!document.getElementById(i)){ e.async = 1; e.src = u; e.id = i; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); } }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], '//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js', 'tb_loader_script'); </script> <div class="header-secondary"> <div class="row"> <span class="primary-category"><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com">Home </a></span> <nav class="nav-secondary"><ul><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Video</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li></ul></nav> </div> </div> <div class="header-more placeholder-container"> <div class="more-wrapper"> <nav class="nav-main"> <ul> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live" ><span> Live Video</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news" ><span> News</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather" ><span> Weather</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings" ><span> Good Day</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic" ><span> Traffic</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests" ><span> Contests</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about" ><span> About Us</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money" ><span> Money</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports" ><span> Sports</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment" ><span> Entertainment</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts" ><span> Podcasts</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health" ><span> Health</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video" ><span> Video</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health/dr-oz" ><span> Dr. Oz</span></a> </li> </ul> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> </nav> <div class="follow"> <a class="facebook" href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a> <a class="twitter" href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a><a class="instagram" href="https://instagram.com/fox5ny/"><i class="fa fa-instagram"></i></a> <a class="youtube" href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube"></i></a> </div> <div class="mod-inline news show-for-large-up"> <div id="taboola-navigation-text-links"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push( { mode: 'organic-text-links-a', container: 'taboola-navigation-text-links', placement: 'Popup Navigation Text Links', target_type: 'mix' } ); </script> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-large-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Videos --> <h3>Videos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/392319688-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/28/DEA_takedown_of_Mexican_drug_trafficking_0_6839435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="DEA takedown of Mexican drug trafficking organization" title="DEA takedown of Mexican drug trafficking organization"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>DEA takedown of Mexican drug trafficking organization</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/392301868-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/02/28/Citi_Bike_pedal_assist_bikes_0_6839255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Citi Bike just added hundreds of e-bikes to its fleet and plans to have 4,000 pedal-assist bikes in circulation by the end of the spring." title="Citi Bike pedal-assist bikes"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Citi Bike pedal-assist bikes</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/392300032-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/02/28/Police_officer_hurt_0_6839323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An NYPD officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision Thursday night." title="Police officer hurt"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Police officer hurt</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Videos --> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-xlarge-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Photos --> <h3>Photos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/386769601-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/31/AP_LakeMichigan7_013119_1548959081271_6702661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the Midwest with record-breaking temperatures. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)" title="AP_LakeMichigan7_013119_1548959081271.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>PHOTOS: Lake Michigan frozen over</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/368510477-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/10/25/SorosHome_1540473873044_6289688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pipe bomb found in George Soros' mailbox. STORY: http://www.fox5ny.com/news/explosive-device-found-in-george-soros-mailbox" title="SorosHome_1540473873044.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>PHOTOS: Suspicious packages sent across country</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/359692519-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/09/14/GETTY_STORM%20DAMAGE_091418_1536944382361.jpg_6071523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Trent River (background) overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) " title="GETTY_STORM DAMAGE_091418_1536944382361.jpg-403440.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Hurricane Florence strikes the Carolinas</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Photos --> </div> </div> </div> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=04167873"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-light-gray"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9648_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9648"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9648_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_9648_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '391958307'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_OOP_BASE_1.2"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR_MOD-AD-WNYW_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR_MOD-AD-WNYW_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '391958307'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script> (function ($, A) { /** * Helper method to init and render a video player * @param container {string} - id of containing element * @param config {object} - video player configuration * @param renderInModal {boolean} * @param videosJson - AnvatoPlayList JSON */ fox.videoPlayer = function (container, config, renderInModal, videosJson) { var self = this; this.loaded = false; this.config = config; this.modalId = "#modal-magnify-video" + container; this.inModal = renderInModal; this.anvatoPlaylist = null; this.storyAnvatoPlayer = null; this.videosJson = JSON.parse(videosJson); this.thumbsContainer = $('#' + container).siblings('.more-videos'); this.thumbs = this.thumbsContainer.find('li > a'); // called on "VIDEO_COMPLETED" event to load next video in playlist this.updateStyle = function(){ if (self.storyAnvatoPlayer && !renderInModal && self.videosJson.length > 1) { // play the next video if one exists var currentSelectedId = self.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id; if (self.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay) { self.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(); self.setActiveThumb(self.thumbsContainer.find('[data-playlist-id=' + currentSelectedId + ']')) } } else { return null; } }; this.setActiveThumb = function (el) { self.thumbs.removeClass('active'); el.addClass('active'); }; this.loadScript = function () { A.use('ep-fox-anvato-player', function (A) { self.anvatoPlaylist = new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(self.videosJson); self.storyAnvatoPlayer = new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(container, self.config, self.updateStyle, self.anvatoPlaylist); // attach video thumbnail click events self.thumbs.on('click', function (e) { var me = $(this), idx = me.data('playlist-idx'); if (!me.hasClass('active')) { self.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(self.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[idx]); self.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay = true; self.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(self.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[idx]); self.setActiveThumb(me); var articleId = self.config.pInstance.split('_')[1]; var videoPostedDateClass = ".videoPostedDate-" + articleId; var currentVideoPostedDate = me.attr("data-video-posted-date"); $(videoPostedDateClass).html('<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> ' + currentVideoPostedDate); } e.preventDefault(); }); }); }; if (!self.inModal) { self.loadScript(); } else { $(self.modalId).bind("opened", function () { if (!self.loaded) { self.loadScript(); self.loaded = true; } }); $(self.modalId).bind("closed", function () { self.loaded = false; }); } } })(jQuery, AUI()); </script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story391958307" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="391958307" data-article-version="1.0">'90210' cast returns to FOX in six-episode series</h1> </header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-391958307-391960235"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/02/27/AP_90210Cast_022719_1551293966862_6831163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/02/27/AP_90210Cast_022719_1551293966862_6831163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2006, file photo, Beverly Hills 90210 cast members, left to right, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley and Gabrielle Carteris.(AP Photo/Phil McCarten, File)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-391958307-391960235" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/02/27/AP_90210Cast_022719_1551293966862_6831163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption>FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2006, file photo, Beverly Hills 90210 cast members, left to right, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley and Gabrielle Carteris.(AP Photo/Phil McCarten, File)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series">FOX 5 NY Staff </a> </div> <ul id="social-share-391958307" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text='90210' cast returns to FOX in six-episode series&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/02/27/AP_90210Cast_022719_1551293966862_6831163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title='90210' cast returns to FOX in six-episode series&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/02/27/AP_90210Cast_022719_1551293966862_6831163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series" data-title="'90210' cast returns to FOX in six-episode series" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series" addthis:title="'90210' cast returns to FOX in six-episode series"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script> $(function () { var getOptions = function () { var height = 440, width = 600, top = (screen.height / 2) - (height / 2), left = (screen.width / 2) - (width / 2), scrollbars = 1, options = 'width=' + width + ',height=' + height + ',left= ' + left + ',top=' + top + ',scrollbars=' + scrollbars; return options; }; function showSocialDialogue() { var currentUrl = window.location.href; var dataValue = $(this).attr('data-href'); var dataType = $(this).attr('data-type'); var dataImage = $(this).attr('data-image'); if (dataImage && dataImage.length > 0) { var pictureType = ""; if (dataType == 'pinterest') { pictureType = "media"; } else if (dataType == 'tumblr') { pictureType = "posttype=photo&content"; } currentUrl = dataValue + encodeURIComponent(currentUrl) + "&" + pictureType + "=" + encodeURIComponent(dataImage); } else { currentUrl = dataValue + encodeURIComponent(currentUrl); } var shareWindow = window.open(currentUrl, "social-share", getOptions()); } var initSocialEvents = function () { try { var socialShare = $('#social-share-391958307'); socialShare.find('li a[data-href]').on('click', showSocialDialogue); } catch (e) { console.log('Error initSocialEvents' + e); } }; initSocialEvents(); }); </script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Feb 27 2019 01:46PM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Feb 27 2019 02:19PM EST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-391958307" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Members of the cast of the hit 1990s teen drama series, 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' are returning to FOX in a new, six episode series inspired by their real lives.</p><p>The network announced Wednesday that Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling will star in '90210.'</p><p>The new show will feature a "healthy dose of irreverence" as the cast plays heightened versions of themselves in the serialized drama.</p><p>“‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”</p><p>The show is slated to run in Summer 2019.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript"> (function($, A){ window.taboolaFn = window.taboolaFn || []; //window.scopeContainerIds = window.scopeContainerIds || []; window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'] = 0; //window.scopeContainerIds['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'] = []; var commonDiv; window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"] = function() { /* Add to Google Tag Manager command chain to ensure commands happen in order */ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']++; if (window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'] === 1) { commonDiv = $("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"); } var cloneCommon = commonDiv.clone(); var childDivs = cloneCommon.children('div'); var newChildDivs = []; $.each(childDivs, function(idx1, childObj) { var $childObj = $(childObj); if ($childObj.attr('class') == 'grid-items') { $childObj.remove(); } else { newChildDivs.push(childObj); } }); if (newChildDivs.length > 0) { var count = 0; $.each(newChildDivs, function(index, childObj) { var divId = childObj.getAttribute("id"); if (divId && divId != null && divId != 'null') { if(window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'] >= 1){ childObj.setAttribute("id", divId + "_" + window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']); } } else { //window.scopeContainerIds['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'][count] = "taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1child" + count + "_" + window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']; childObj.setAttribute("id", 'taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_'+count+'_'+scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']); count++; } }); cloneCommon.attr("id", "common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1" + window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']); $("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(cloneCommon.html()); if(window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'] >= 1){ } } /*if( !window.scopeContainerIds['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'].length ){ window.scopeContainerIds['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'][0] = 'taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'; }*/ }); /* Help sticky plugin now, new content has rendered to recalc height */ $(window).trigger('reset_sticky_elements'); } })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <script> (function($, A){ $(document).ready(function() { //Initialize taboola ads window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this); }); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script> window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; if(window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-g', container: 'taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_'+scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'], placement: 'MIDARTICLE - '+scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'], target_type: 'mix' }); } </script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script> (function($,A) { var storyContent = $('#story391958307 .story-content'), taboolaMidArticleId = 'taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1', taboolaInjectionParagraph = fox.utils.getParagraph(storyContent, 3), injection = $('<div>', { id: taboolaMidArticleId }).addClass('mod-inline-taboola').css("display", "none;"); if (taboolaInjectionParagraph) { $(taboolaInjectionParagraph).before(injection); } else { storyContent.append(injection); // append to end } })(jQuery, AUI()); </script> <script> (function ($, A) { var storyContent = $('#story391958307 .story-content'), photoCarouselDivId = 'photoCarousel-391958307', relatedHeadlinesDivId = 'relatedHeadlines-391958307', relatedHeadlinesAlignment = 'left', relatedHeadlineParagraphInjectionDDL = 8; var fifthParagraph = fox.utils.getParagraph(storyContent, 4); var carouselDIV = $('#' + photoCarouselDivId); if (carouselDIV) { if (fifthParagraph) { $(fifthParagraph).before(carouselDIV); } else { storyContent.append(carouselDIV); } carouselDIV.show(); } var relatedHeadlinesInjectionParagraph = fox.utils.getParagraph(storyContent, relatedHeadlineParagraphInjectionDDL); var relatedStoriesDIV = $('#' + relatedHeadlinesDivId); if (relatedStoriesDIV && relatedStoriesDIV.find('li').size() > 0) { if (relatedHeadlinesInjectionParagraph) { relatedStoriesDIV.find('.headlines-related').addClass(relatedHeadlinesAlignment); $(relatedHeadlinesInjectionParagraph).before(relatedStoriesDIV); } else { relatedStoriesDIV.find('.headlines-related').addClass('clear'); storyContent.append(relatedStoriesDIV); } relatedStoriesDIV.show(); } })(jQuery, AUI()); </script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_MIDDLE_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_MIDDLE_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_MIDDLE_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '391958307'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4615_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4615"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-RECOMMENDED_VIDEOS-WNYW_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript"> (function($, A){ window.taboolaFn = window.taboolaFn || []; //window.scopeContainerIds = window.scopeContainerIds || []; window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'] = 0; //window.scopeContainerIds['modRecommendVideosContent'] = []; var commonDiv; window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_modRecommendVideosContent"] = function() { /* Add to Google Tag Manager command chain to ensure commands happen in order */ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']++; if (window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'] === 1) { commonDiv = $("#common_modRecommendVideosContent"); } var cloneCommon = commonDiv.clone(); var childDivs = cloneCommon.children('div'); var newChildDivs = []; $.each(childDivs, function(idx1, childObj) { var $childObj = $(childObj); if ($childObj.attr('class') == 'grid-items') { $childObj.remove(); } else { newChildDivs.push(childObj); } }); if (newChildDivs.length > 0) { var count = 0; $.each(newChildDivs, function(index, childObj) { var divId = childObj.getAttribute("id"); if (divId && divId != null && divId != 'null') { if(window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'] >= 1){ childObj.setAttribute("id", divId + "_" + window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']); } } else { //window.scopeContainerIds['modRecommendVideosContent'][count] = "modRecommendVideosContentchild" + count + "_" + window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']; childObj.setAttribute("id", 'modRecommendVideosContent_'+count+'_'+scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']); count++; } }); cloneCommon.attr("id", "common_modRecommendVideosContent" + window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']); $("#modRecommendVideosContent").append(cloneCommon.html()); if(window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'] >= 1){ } } /*if( !window.scopeContainerIds['modRecommendVideosContent'].length ){ window.scopeContainerIds['modRecommendVideosContent'][0] = 'modRecommendVideosContent'; }*/ }); /* Help sticky plugin now, new content has rendered to recalc height */ $(window).trigger('reset_sticky_elements'); } })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <script> (function($, A){ $(document).ready(function() { //Initialize taboola ads window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_modRecommendVideosContent"].apply(this); }); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-taboola"> <div class="mod-content" id="modRecommendVideosContent"></div></section> </div><!-- end: Recommended Videos --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_modRecommendVideosContent"> <!--recommend video--><div></div><script type="text/javascript"> window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; if(window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-a2', container: 'modRecommendVideosContent_0_'+scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'], placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails - '+scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'], target_type: 'mix' }); } </script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_modRecommendVideosContent">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_modRecommendVideosContent">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_modRecommendVideosContent">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4195_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4195"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_ARTICLE_TEXT_LINK-WNYW_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript"> (function($, A){ window.taboolaFn = window.taboolaFn || []; //window.scopeContainerIds = window.scopeContainerIds || []; window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink'] = 0; //window.scopeContainerIds['articleTextLink'] = []; var commonDiv; window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_articleTextLink"] = function() { /* Add to Google Tag Manager command chain to ensure commands happen in order */ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink']++; if (window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink'] === 1) { commonDiv = $("#common_articleTextLink"); } var cloneCommon = commonDiv.clone(); var childDivs = cloneCommon.children('div'); var newChildDivs = []; $.each(childDivs, function(idx1, childObj) { var $childObj = $(childObj); if ($childObj.attr('class') == 'grid-items') { $childObj.remove(); } else { newChildDivs.push(childObj); } }); if (newChildDivs.length > 0) { var count = 0; $.each(newChildDivs, function(index, childObj) { var divId = childObj.getAttribute("id"); if (divId && divId != null && divId != 'null') { if(window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink'] >= 1){ childObj.setAttribute("id", divId + "_" + window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink']); } } else { //window.scopeContainerIds['articleTextLink'][count] = "articleTextLinkchild" + count + "_" + window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink']; childObj.setAttribute("id", 'articleTextLink_'+count+'_'+scopeCounter['articleTextLink']); count++; } }); cloneCommon.attr("id", "common_articleTextLink" + window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink']); $("#articleTextLink").append(cloneCommon.html()); if(window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink'] >= 1){ } } /*if( !window.scopeContainerIds['articleTextLink'].length ){ window.scopeContainerIds['articleTextLink'][0] = 'articleTextLink'; }*/ }); /* Help sticky plugin now, new content has rendered to recalc height */ $(window).trigger('reset_sticky_elements'); } })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <script> (function($, A){ $(document).ready(function() { //Initialize taboola ads window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_articleTextLink"].apply(this); }); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <div id="articleTextLink"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_articleTextLink"><div></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; if(window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink']){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'hybrid-thumbnails-b2', container: 'articleTextLink_0_'+scopeCounter['articleTextLink'], placement: 'Below Article Text Links - '+scopeCounter['articleTextLink'], target_type: 'mix' }); } </script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_articleTextLink">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_articleTextLink">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_articleTextLink">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-bottom').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '391958307'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-2a"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2a"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7918_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7918"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7918_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7918_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '391958307'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_9837940_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL_9837940' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL_9837940', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '391958307'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3655_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3655"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-RECENT_POPULAR-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: ACCORDION: POPULAR & RECENT --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-accordion mod-story-progress show-for-large-up"> <ul class="accordion progress-bar" data-accordion> <li class="accordion-navigation active"> <a href="#panel-popular"><h3>Popular</h3></a> <div id="panel-popular" class="content active"> <div id='recentPopularModule'></div> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript"> (function($, A){ window.taboolaFn = window.taboolaFn || []; //window.scopeContainerIds = window.scopeContainerIds || []; window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'] = 0; //window.scopeContainerIds['recentPopularModule'] = []; var commonDiv; window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_recentPopularModule"] = function() { /* Add to Google Tag Manager command chain to ensure commands happen in order */ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']++; if (window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'] === 1) { commonDiv = $("#common_recentPopularModule"); } var cloneCommon = commonDiv.clone(); var childDivs = cloneCommon.children('div'); var newChildDivs = []; $.each(childDivs, function(idx1, childObj) { var $childObj = $(childObj); if ($childObj.attr('class') == 'grid-items') { $childObj.remove(); } else { newChildDivs.push(childObj); } }); if (newChildDivs.length > 0) { var count = 0; $.each(newChildDivs, function(index, childObj) { var divId = childObj.getAttribute("id"); if (divId && divId != null && divId != 'null') { if(window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'] >= 1){ childObj.setAttribute("id", divId + "_" + window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']); } } else { //window.scopeContainerIds['recentPopularModule'][count] = "recentPopularModulechild" + count + "_" + window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']; childObj.setAttribute("id", 'recentPopularModule_'+count+'_'+scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']); count++; } }); cloneCommon.attr("id", "common_recentPopularModule" + window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']); $("#recentPopularModule").append(cloneCommon.html()); if(window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'] >= 1){ } } /*if( !window.scopeContainerIds['recentPopularModule'].length ){ window.scopeContainerIds['recentPopularModule'][0] = 'recentPopularModule'; }*/ }); /* Help sticky plugin now, new content has rendered to recalc height */ $(window).trigger('reset_sticky_elements'); } })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <script> (function($, A){ $(document).ready(function() { //Initialize taboola ads window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_recentPopularModule"].apply(this); }); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_recentPopularModule"><div></div><script type="text/javascript"> window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; if(window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push( { mode: 'organic-text-links-c', container: 'recentPopularModule_0_'+scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'], placement: 'Right Rail Text Links - '+scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'], target_type: 'mix' } ); } </script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="accordion-navigation"> <a href="#panel-recent"><h3>Recent</h3></a> <div id="panel-recent" class="content"> <ul class="list progress-bar"> <li> <a href="/news/citi-bike-electric-bicycles" >Citi Bike adding thousands of e-bikes to its fleet</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-officer-hurt-fdr-drive" >Hit-and-run driver injures police officer</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/coast-guard-pilot-makes-history" >Coast Guard pilot makes history</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/group-to-amazon-give-new-york-another-chance" >Group to Amazon: Give New York another chance</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nyc-parks-feeding-wildlife" >NYC Parks Dept,: Please don't feed the wildlife</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> </ul> </div> </li> </ul> </section> <!-- end: ACCORDION: POPULAR & RECENT --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_THREE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_THREE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_THREE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr3').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '391958307'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3a"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3a"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-gray pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4032_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4032"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WNYW-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript"> (function($, A){ window.taboolaFn = window.taboolaFn || []; //window.scopeContainerIds = window.scopeContainerIds || []; window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'] = 0; //window.scopeContainerIds['story_infinite_stories'] = []; var commonDiv; window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_story_infinite_stories"] = function() { /* Add to Google Tag Manager command chain to ensure commands happen in order */ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']++; if (window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'] === 1) { commonDiv = $("#common_story_infinite_stories"); } var cloneCommon = commonDiv.clone(); var childDivs = cloneCommon.children('div'); var newChildDivs = []; $.each(childDivs, function(idx1, childObj) { var $childObj = $(childObj); if ($childObj.attr('class') == 'grid-items') { $childObj.remove(); } else { newChildDivs.push(childObj); } }); if (newChildDivs.length > 0) { var count = 0; $.each(newChildDivs, function(index, childObj) { var divId = childObj.getAttribute("id"); if (divId && divId != null && divId != 'null') { if(window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'] >= 1){ childObj.setAttribute("id", divId + "_" + window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']); if (childObj.firstChild !== null && childObj.firstChild.className === '_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE') { var adsDiv = window.taboolaAdCode['_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE']; adsDiv = adsDiv.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE/g, "_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE_" + window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']); var posIndex = (window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'] - 1) % 4 + 1; adsDiv = adsDiv.replace(/taboola1/g, "taboola" + posIndex); childObj.innerHTML = adsDiv; } } } else { //window.scopeContainerIds['story_infinite_stories'][count] = "story_infinite_storieschild" + count + "_" + window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']; childObj.setAttribute("id", 'story_infinite_stories_'+count+'_'+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']); count++; } }); cloneCommon.attr("id", "common_story_infinite_stories" + window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']); $("#story_infinite_stories").append(cloneCommon.html()); if(window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'] >= 1){ var adContainerId = "_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE_" + window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']; var adSlot = (window.GPTAds && window.GPTAds[adContainerId]) ? window.GPTAds[adContainerId] : false; if (adSlot) { fox.ads.refreshAds([adSlot], 'Rendering Taboola Ad Slot'); } else { fox.utils.log('No Taboola ad slot found for container '+ adContainerId); } } } /*if( !window.scopeContainerIds['story_infinite_stories'].length ){ window.scopeContainerIds['story_infinite_stories'][0] = 'story_infinite_stories'; }*/ }); /* Help sticky plugin now, new content has rendered to recalc height */ $(window).trigger('reset_sticky_elements'); } })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <script> (function($, A){ $(document).ready(function() { //Initialize taboola ads window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_story_infinite_stories"].apply(this); }); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --><div> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="story_infinite_stories"></div></section> </div><!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript"> window.taboolaAdCode = window.taboolaAdCode || {}; window.taboolaAdCode['_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE'] = '\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class=\'mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load\'>\n <div id=\'_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE\' class=\'mod-content ad-728 ad-320\'><\/div>\n <\/section>\n <script type=\'text\/javascript\'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = \'_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE\',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $(\'#\'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n \/* slot hasn\'t been defined yet *\/\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n \/* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead *\/\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n \/* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small *\/\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval(\'[728,90]\')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval(\'[728,90]\')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval(\'[728,90]\')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval(\'[320,50]\')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval(\'[320,50]\')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== \'[]\' && size !== \'[0,0]\');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize(\'[320,50]\') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot(\'\/63790564\/wnyw\/news\', eval(\'[320,50]\'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize(\'[320,50]\') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot(\'\/63790564\/wnyw\/news\', eval(\'[320,50]\'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize(\'[728,90]\') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot(\'\/63790564\/wnyw\/news\', eval(\'[728,90]\'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize(\'[728,90]\') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot(\'\/63790564\/wnyw\/news\', eval(\'[728,90]\'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize(\'[728,90]\') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot(\'\/63790564\/wnyw\/news\', eval(\'[728,90]\'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting(\'pos\', \'taboola1\').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting(\'pgtype\', \'story\');\n \/* set tag for page level *\/\n adSlot.setTargeting(\'pgid\', \'391958307\');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n \/*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n *\/\n if ( $(\'.infinite-story-ad-refresh #\' + id).length > 0\n || $(\'#\' + id).hasClass(\'ad-mwsticky-bottom\')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n \/* check for lazy-load scroll class *\/\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass(\'delay-bg-load\') ){\n $slotWrapper.one(\'ep-imgloadgroup-load\', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n \/* class might have been removed already *\/\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/scr'+'ipt>\n '; </script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_story_infinite_stories"><div></div><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item" id="adcontainer"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript"> window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; if(window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-i', container: 'story_infinite_stories_0_'+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], placement: 'Sponsored Thumbnails 3x1 - '+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], target_type: 'mix' }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'organic-thumbnails-i', container: 'story_infinite_stories_1_'+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], placement: 'Organic Thumbnails 3x1 - '+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], target_type: 'mix' }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-j', container: 'story_infinite_stories_2_'+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], placement: 'Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - '+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], target_type: 'mix' }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'organic-thumbnails-j', container: 'story_infinite_stories_3_'+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], placement: 'Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - '+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], target_type: 'mix' }); } </script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_story_infinite_stories">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_story_infinite_stories">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_story_infinite_stories">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '391958307'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MWSTICKY_1.2"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad mwsticky-bottom'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k_MOD-AD-WNYW_MWSTICKY' class='ad-mwsticky-bottom'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k_MOD-AD-WNYW_MWSTICKY', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1025; /* for Infinite Story sticky 'mwsticky': 'mwsticky' ad must display on tablet-landscape (1024), but not ANY larger sizes; sticky 'banner-bottom' will only display on desktop (1025+) -- so we need to bump this up to 1025 for these ad positions */ /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mwsticky').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '391958307'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news">Local</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/nyc">New York City</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/long-island">Long Island</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-york-state">New York</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/eeo">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/childrens-programing-public-reports">Children's Programing File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/closed-or-ip-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/tv-ratings">TV Ratings</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript"> (function() { fox.ads.refreshAds( fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh, "Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads" ); var refreshTimer = 14400; setInterval(function(){ if (fox.ads.responsiveRefresh && refreshTimer > 0) { <!-- auto refresh all responsiveRefresh ads --> fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh, "Ad auto fresh , Interval is" + refreshTimer + "s"); } }, 1000*refreshTimer); })(); </script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript"> // <![CDATA[ Liferay.Util.addInputFocus(); Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds = ['103']; // ]]> </script> <script type="text/javascript"> // <![CDATA[ Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4032_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_4032', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4032\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7918_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_7918', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7918\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2a\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 2, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 1, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9648_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_9648', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9648\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 1, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2a\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3655_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_3655', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3655\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 1, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 1, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 4, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_ApyE3idtAMoe_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_ApyE3idtAMoe', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_ApyE3idtAMoe\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_101_', portletId: '101', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3d90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series\x26_101_type\x3dcontent' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_103_', portletId: '103', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 3, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4195_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_4195', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4195\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 2, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4615_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_4615', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4615\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 1, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series' } ); AUI().use('aui-base', 'liferay-menu', 'liferay-notice', 'liferay-poller', function(A) {(function() { Liferay.Util.addInputType(); Liferay.Portlet.ready( function(portletId, node) { Liferay.Util.addInputType(node); } ); })();(function() { new Liferay.Menu(); var liferayNotices = Liferay.Data.notices; for (var i = 1; i < liferayNotices.length; i++) { new Liferay.Notice(liferayNotices[i]); } })();}); // ]]> </script> <script src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1550727705000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> // <![CDATA[ // ]]> </script> <script> function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp (){ var useragent = navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase(); var index; index = useragent.indexOf("android"); if (index > -1){ return "android"; } else { index = useragent.indexOf("iphone"); if(index > -1){ return "ios"; } else { return ""; } } } $(document).ready(function () { $.smartbanner({ title: '#', daysHidden: '90', daysReminder: '180', icon: '#', force: checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(), }); }); </script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> var addthis_config = { ui_508_compliant: false, services_exclude:'12 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email', services_compact:'facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more', services_expanded: 'facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share' }; (function($){ $(document).ready(function() { $('.addthis_toolbox').live('mouseover',function(){ addthis_share.url = $(this).attr('data-href'); addthis_share.title = $(this).attr('data-title'); $(this).attr("addthis:url", $(this).attr('data-href')); $(this).attr("addthis:title", $(this).attr('data-title')); if(addthis){ addthis.toolbox('.addthis_toolbox',addthis_config, addthis_share); } }) }); })( jQuery); </script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <script type="text/javascript"> var _sf_async_config = { uid: 36908, domain: 'fox5ny.com', useCanonical: true }; (function() { function loadChartbeat() { window._sf_endpt = (new Date()).getTime(); var e = document.createElement('script'); e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript'); e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript'); e.setAttribute('src','//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js'); document.body.appendChild(e); }; var oldonload = window.onload; window.onload = (typeof window.onload != 'function') ? loadChartbeat : function() { oldonload(); loadChartbeat(); }; })(); </script> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script> (function(d, s, host, ipid) { var e = d.createElement(s); e.type = 'application/javascript'; e.async = !0;e.src = '//' + host + '/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid=' + ipid; d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0].parentNode.appendChild(e); } )(document, 'script', 'k.intellitxt.com',43974); </script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>