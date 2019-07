Related Headlines The Fox 5 Weather blog

- Things are expected to heat up in the New York City region later this week as July continues to be warmer than usual.

The average temperate this time of year is 84-85 degrees.

So far this July, the temperatures have averaged 2.8 degrees above normal.

A heat wave is anticipated to begin Friday with a high temperature of 96, followed by 95 degrees on Saturday and 97 degrees on Sunday.

A heat wave is considered at least three consecutive days of temperatures at 90 degrees or higher.

Humidity will also be on the rise all the way through the start of the following week.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on the forecast.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd