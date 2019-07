Related Headlines New York Heat Wave: Dangerously hot weather coming

- Organizers say they will be canceling the 2019 Verizon New York City Triathlon on Sunday due to the extreme heat and humidity expected to suffocate the city this weekend.

"After exhausting all options to mitigate athlete, volunteer, spectator and staff exposure alike, we are unable to provide either a safe event experience or an alternate race weekend," organizers said in a statement. "As a result, in collaboration with the City of New York and all supporting agencies, Sunday's triathlon has been canceled."

Participants will receive full refunds, while the triathlon is expected to return next year on July 19, 2020.

While Sunday's race may have been canceled, several previously scheduled weekend events will still continue as planned, including the New York City Triathlon Sports & Fitness Expo at the Hilton Midtown and the Life Time Tri New York City Diaper Derby, both at the Hilton Midtown on Friday.