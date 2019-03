- There are surprisingly good deals in the month of March, says Smart Shopping Expert with Slickdeals, Trae Bodge.

There are no big gift giving holidays or three day weekends, but there is still a lot on sale.

Trae says outerwear will be very deeply discounted this month, especially at retailers like REI, Patagonia, and Clarks.

Look for 50%-60% off.

Clarks has up to 60% off shoes for men, women, and kids. Dick’s Sporting Goods has up to 50% off men’s and women’s winter jackets.

There are also teaser deals on spring merchandise this month. Trae says you won’t see anything big or exciting, but there will be 10%-15% off, if you need a few things to start off the season.

Speaking of spring, it’s a great time for last minute spring break specials.

Trae says there are a lot of travel deals, but they require some flexibility.

She’s seeing very specific flight sales from airlines like United and JetBlue.

She’s also seeing slightly more flexible deals from Expedia and CheapTickets. They’re offering about 15% off hotels as well.

Rental cars are on sale this month if you’re interested in a road trip.

Avis has 30% off rental cars.

If you need new luggage, BuyDig has an American Tourister spinner on sale for just $44 with the code SUNSET.

Basketball is big this month too with March Madness starting on the 19th. Trae says there are some fun deals on food items, especially take out.

Taco Bell will take 15% off when you order on their app or online.

Pizza Hut has large 2-topping pizzas for just $7.99 when your order online.

Wendy’s is giving free fries and a drink when you order a burger in their app.

There are also deals on basketball gear. Walmart has basketball hoops on sale. VMInnovations has deals on basketball arcade games.

Beauty is also on sale this month, which is rare. Trae says you won’t find clearance level deals, but you will get a little bit off, which is always nice in beauty.

The Body Shop has 25% off sitewide.

Nordstrom Rack has Urban Decay makeup palettes for just $20.