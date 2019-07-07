< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> href="/web/wnyw/news/quakes-push-californians-to-prepare-for-the-next-big-jolt-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/08/Earthquake_cleanup_continues__residents__0_7486386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Quakes push Californians to prepare for the next big jolt"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/quakes-push-californians-to-prepare-for-the-next-big-jolt-1">Quakes push Californians to prepare for the next big jolt</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/2-arrested-after-teen-stabbed-to-death-during-graduation-party-fight-in-taylor"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/wjbk-taylor%20graduation%20stabbing-070819_1562587101477.jpg_7486481_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="2 arrested after teen stabbed to death during graduation party fight"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/2-arrested-after-teen-stabbed-to-death-during-graduation-party-fight-in-taylor">2 arrested after teen stabbed to death during graduation party fight</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/rainbow-flag-set-on-fire-at-harlem-bar-again"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rainbow flag set on fire at Harlem bar, again"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/rainbow-flag-set-on-fire-at-harlem-bar-again">Rainbow flag set on fire at Harlem bar, again</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/man-steps-out-between-cars-to-rob-beat-victim">Man steps out between vehicles to rob, beat victim</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/quakes-push-californians-to-prepare-for-the-next-big-jolt-1">Quakes push Californians to prepare for the next big jolt</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/2-arrested-after-teen-stabbed-to-death-during-graduation-party-fight-in-taylor">2 arrested after teen stabbed to death during graduation party fight</a></li> <li><a Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var NYC to host ticker-tape parade honoring Women's World Cup winners</h1> </header> data-article-id="416741639" data-article-version="1.0">NYC to host ticker-tape parade honoring Women's World Cup winners</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-416741639" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=NYC to host ticker-tape parade honoring Women's World Cup winners&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports/world-cup/nyc-to-host-ticker-tape-parade-honoring-women-s-world-cup-winners" data-title="NYC to host ticker-tape parade honoring Women's World Cup winners" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports/world-cup/nyc-to-host-ticker-tape-parade-honoring-women-s-world-cup-winners" addthis:title="NYC to host ticker-tape parade honoring Women's World Cup winners"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416741639.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416741639");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416741639-416741613"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="United States&#39; team celebrates with trophy after winning the Women&#39;s World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>United States' team celebrates with trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416741639-416741613" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="United States&#39; team celebrates with trophy after winning the Women&#39;s World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>United States' team celebrates with trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 02:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416741639" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - New York City will hold a ticker-tape parade to celebrate the United States women’s national soccer team’s <strong><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/defense-pair-of-goals-give-uswnt-4th-world-cup-title">victory in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup</a></strong>.</p> <p>The USWNT defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday afternoon to win its fourth World Cup title.</p> <p>Immediately after the victory, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Twitter that New York City would host a ticker-tape parade for the world champions on Wednesday, July 10 at 9:30 a.m. through the city’s Canyon of Heroes, which is on Broadway between Battery Park and City Hall.</p> <p>“We are incredibly excited and honored to celebrate the U.S. Women’s National Team’s World Cup victory with the amazing people of New York City,” said U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro. “This team is truly special, and so is the level of support that our fans have shown every step of the way along the quest to a fourth star. I’d like to sincerely thank Mayor de Blasio and the City of New York for providing us the opportunity to share this victory with everyone.”</p> <p>The winning squad from the 2015 World Cup was also given a parade by the city.</p> <p>The parade will air live on FOX 5 NY and <strong><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">stream live on FOX5NY.COM</a></strong></p> <p>Tickets to the ceremony at City Hall will be available on July 8 starting at 2 p.m. in a first-come first-served basis. Click <strong><a href="https://uswnstworldcupceremony2019.splashthat.com/" target="_blank">HERE</a></strong>.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">YES YES YES YES!<br /> <br /> To our 2019 World Cup Champion <a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USWNT</a>: you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"World Cup" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"260523229" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More World Cup Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/trump-putting-aside-rapinoe-s-attack-congratulates-women-s-soccer-team-on-world-cup-win" title="Trump, putting aside Rapinoe's attack, congratulates women's soccer team on World Cup win" data-articleId="416826284" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The USA Women&#39;s National Team captured the 2019 World Cup title, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday. (Getty)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump, putting aside Rapinoe's attack, congratulates women's soccer team on World Cup win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:12AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 08:42AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump unequivocally congratulated the United States women's soccer team after its repeat World Cup win on Sunday -- putting aside, at least for the moment, the firestorm surrounding star forward Megan Rapinoe's vow never to visit the White House.</p><p>"Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup!" Trump tweeted "Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!"</p><p>Asked by reporters later in the day whether men and women World Cup soccer teams should make the same money -- which Rapinoe has demanded -- Trump responded, “I would like to see that, but you’ve also got to look at numbers... you have to look at who’s taking in what" and "see how they're performing."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/defense-pair-of-goals-give-uswnt-4th-world-cup-title" title="Defense, pair of goals give USWNT 4th World Cup title" data-articleId="416734837" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNT_wins_fourth_World_Cup_title_0_7485774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNT_wins_fourth_World_Cup_title_0_7485774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNT_wins_fourth_World_Cup_title_0_7485774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNT_wins_fourth_World_Cup_title_0_7485774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNT_wins_fourth_World_Cup_title_0_7485774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The United States women's national soccer team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 to win their fourth FIFA Women's World Cup title." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Defense, pair of goals give USWNT 4th World Cup title</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jesse Ullmann </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 10:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LYON, FRANCE -- From the beginning the Women's World Cup was considered the USA's to lose.</p><p>The Netherlands had other thoughts though and were able to frustrate the Americans. It wasn't enough.</p><p>In front of a sellout crowd, two second half goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle handed the USA its fourth World Cup title as they defeated the Dutch squad, 2-0 and with it captured the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup title.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/its-ridiculous-megan-rapinoe-slams-scheduling-of-womens-world-cup-final-on-same-day-as-mens-so" title="Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events" data-articleId="416542630" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt=""It's ridiculous, and disappointing, to be honest," Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. Women's National Team said of the scheduling conflict." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 08:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 10:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Megan Rapinoe considers Sunday to be the final insult.</p><p>As the U.S. Women’s National Team heads into what could be a historic fourth win in the final round of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, some are voicing concerns about the broadcast schedule of the match.</p><p>Two major men’s soccer event finals will also be occurring on Sunday.Shortly after the U.S. and the Netherlands duke it out for the Women’s World Cup title, Brazil and Peru will compete in the Copa America, South America’s men’s championship.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/08/Earthquake_cleanup_continues__residents__0_7486386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Earthquake_cleanup_continues__residents__0_20190708125120-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Quakes push Californians to prepare for the next big jolt</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-arrested-after-teen-stabbed-to-death-during-graduation-party-fight-in-taylor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/wjbk-taylor%20graduation%20stabbing-070819_1562587101477.jpg_7486481_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk-taylor graduation stabbing-070819_1562587101477.jpg-65880.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 arrested after teen stabbed to death during graduation party fight</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rainbow-flag-set-on-fire-at-harlem-bar-again"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(morgan_snedden/Flickr)" title="gay-pride-flag_1466959158116-404023-404023-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rainbow flag set on fire at Harlem bar, again</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/American_tourist_deaths_reported_in_Domi_0_7420976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/American_tourist_deaths_reported_in_Domi_0_7420976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/American_tourist_deaths_reported_in_Domi_0_7420976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Counterfeit alcohol, sometimes containing jet fuel, is a growing concern for tourists</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gauff-loses-at-wimbledon-while-williams-wins-again" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cori&#x20;Gauff&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;celebrates&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;Ladies&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;Singles&#x20;fourth&#x20;round&#x20;match&#x20;against&#x20;Simona&#x20;Halep&#x20;of&#x20;Romania&#x20;during&#x20;Day&#x20;Seven&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Championships&#x20;-&#x20;Wimbledon&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shaun&#x20;Botterill&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gauff loses at Wimbledon, while Williams wins again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thoroughbred-horse-escapes-from-farm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/SCPD_Horse1_070819_1562598777844_7486754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/SCPD_Horse1_070819_1562598777844_7486754_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/SCPD_Horse1_070819_1562598777844_7486754_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/SCPD_Horse1_070819_1562598777844_7486754_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/SCPD_Horse1_070819_1562598777844_7486754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thoroughbred horse escapes from farm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boy-pledges-allegiance-to-flag-when-no-one-s-looking" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joshua&#x20;Hoehne&#x20;via&#x20;Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy pledges allegiance to flag when no one's looking</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-steps-out-between-cars-to-rob-beat-victim" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Man_attacked_during_robbery_in_Brooklyn_0_7486805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Man_attacked_during_robbery_in_Brooklyn_0_7486805_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Man_attacked_during_robbery_in_Brooklyn_0_7486805_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Man_attacked_during_robbery_in_Brooklyn_0_7486805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Man_attacked_during_robbery_in_Brooklyn_0_7486805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man steps out between vehicles to rob, beat victim</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > 