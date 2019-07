- New York City will hold a ticker-tape parade to celebrate the United States women’s national soccer team’s victory in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The USWNT defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday afternoon to win its fourth World Cup title.

Immediately after the victory, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Twitter that New York City would host a ticker-tape parade for the world champions on Wednesday, July 10 at 9:30 a.m. through the city’s Canyon of Heroes, which is on Broadway between Battery Park and City Hall.

“We are incredibly excited and honored to celebrate the U.S. Women’s National Team’s World Cup victory with the amazing people of New York City,” said U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro. “This team is truly special, and so is the level of support that our fans have shown every step of the way along the quest to a fourth star. I’d like to sincerely thank Mayor de Blasio and the City of New York for providing us the opportunity to share this victory with everyone.”

The winning squad from the 2015 World Cup was also given a parade by the city.

The parade will air live on FOX 5 NY and stream live on FOX5NY.COM

Tickets to the ceremony at City Hall will be available on July 8 starting at 2 p.m. in a first-come first-served basis. Click HERE.