- The subway is an ongoing frustration for all New Yorkers, with few solutions in sight. But that’s not stopping a group of Brooklyn high school students from trying to help with some issues riders face, along with other problems throughout the city.

The students are part of NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering summer program and are developing projects to create smarter cities, taking on everything from garbage issues to infrastructure to sewage disposal and more.

Among other projects, the students created an app to let subway riders know in advance which cars are the most crowded, a sidewalk cleaner to remove gum and a system that would prevent grease, baby wipes and other materials from becoming fatbergs that clog the sewers.

The university’s program began 10 years ago teaching just 18 students and has expanded to 325.