- Didi Gregorius and Kendrys Morales were just two of the New York Yankees players who escorted pediatric cancer patients down the catwalk at Kleinfeld Bridal in Chelsea on Tuesday for Runway Heroes, a non-profit organization that features children with cancer in fashion events.

Founded by child psychologist Rachel Goldman, the group collaborates with fashion brands to create charitable runway shows for children from all the major pediatric hospitals in the New York City area who are either fighting cancer or are in remission.

“Just having a day away from the hospital to just have a good time and be celebrated on the runway, I think it really helps boost morale and gives them a little bit of oomph so that they can continue their fight against cancer,” said Goldman.

Runway Heroes teamed up with the Yankees for their 10th annual Hope Week, where outreach organizations are highlighted.



Since its inception five years ago, Runway Heroes has hosted eight major events throughout New York City, with over 300 children walking the runway and raising over $150,000.