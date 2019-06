Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy (R) and NBA star/Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O'Neal in front of photos of the new Carnival Mardi Gras and the BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

A new cruise ship for Carnival cruise line will feature the world's first roller coaster at sea. (Carnival Cruise Line)

The BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster will debut in 2020 when the Mardi Gras hits the high seas for the first time, the company announced.

The roller coaster contains 800 feet of track reaching speeds of nearly 40 mph. It will give riders 360-degree views of the water 187 feet above the ocean as it makes its way around the ship's red funnel.

Riders can control how fast they go.

The cruise line indicated that it will be an additional fee for guests to take a ride on the new coaster.

Among the other features on the ship will be the Big Chicken restaurant created by Carnival Chief Fun Officer and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.

"Big Chicken is a labor of love featuring all of my favorite fried chicken recipes developed in tandem with my mom," said O'Neal. "Carnival is a great partner, and I am very excited to bring the largest Big Chicken at sea aboard the spectacular new Mardi Gras."

The Carnival Mardi Gras will set sail for a series of voyages from New York then it's off to Port Canaveral for cruises to the Carribean beginning in Oct. 2020.