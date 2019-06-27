< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. World Pride celebration kicks off in Brooklyn
Posted Jun 26 2019 11:11PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 04:04PM EDT By Teresa Priolo, FOX 5 NY
NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Seven thousand people of every race, religion and persuasion celebrating the diversity of New York City and that which connects us around the world: The ability to live openly with pride.

World Pride officially kicked off Wednesday night with a star-studded showing at Barclays Center in Brooklyn hosted by Whoopi Goldberg. The event featured the likes of Cher, Billy Porter, and Cyndi Lauper. Ciara and RuPaul's drag race.</p> <p>It highlighted the struggles of the LBGTQ community, the need to reach out to at risk transgender youth, and a remembrance of the Stonewall uprising 50 years ago.</p> <p>Before the main event, the red carpet was dipped in rainbow as activists and celebrities showed their pride.</p> <p>For the first time in pride history, World Pride is centered in New York. 