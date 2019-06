- Seven thousand people of every race, religion and persuasion celebrating the diversity of New York City and that which connects us around the world: The ability to live openly with pride.

World Pride officially kicked off Wednesday night with a star-studded showing at Barclays Center in Brooklyn hosted by Whoopi Goldberg. The event featured the likes of Cher, Billy Porter, and Cyndi Lauper. Ciara and RuPaul's drag race.

It highlighted the struggles of the LBGTQ community, the need to reach out to at risk transgender youth, and a remembrance of the Stonewall uprising 50 years ago.

Before the main event, the red carpet was dipped in rainbow as activists and celebrities showed their pride.

For the first time in pride history, World Pride is centered in New York. But it comes at a time when hate crime in the city is on the rise and questions swirl about the fragility of gay rights in America.

LGBTQIA+: All welcomed into a safe space to sing and dance and show your true colors, whatever they may be.