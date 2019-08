Jennifer Vaughn, 53. (Rhea County Sheriff's Office) Jennifer Vaughn, 53. (Rhea County Sheriff's Office)

- A two-year-old girl in Chattanooga, Tennessee may need to have both feet amputated after her babysitter allegedly dipped her feet into scalding water.

Horrific pictures of the girl's feet -- severely burned and blistered-- were shared by her mother to local media outlets.

Jennifer Vaughn, the girl's step-grandmother, was babysitting the child on Aug. 11 when she called the girl's mother to say she should rush home.

Brittany Smith found the child wailing, according to various local reports.

Vaugh reportedly admitted to injuring the child because she "was having a bad day" but after initially lying saying the child was burned in a bathtub.

Rhea County Sheriff's Department arrested Vaughn. She was charged with aggravated child abuse and was being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Robinson had several surgeries but was not improving, reported Metro.

"The skin is not really repairing itself in the way the doctors hoped it would," said Smith. "Kaylee is in a lot of pain. They are going to take some skin from her thigh next week to try and repair her feet… ‘She is at high risk of infection and could end up losing them."

Hospital officials called the injuries 'sock burns' because they looked like the burns were a pair of socks.

A GoFundMe was set up to pay for Robinson's medical costs.