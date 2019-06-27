< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story415019520" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415019520" data-article-version="1.0">Woman dies after performing 'dangerous' webcam sex acts</h1>
</header> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415019520.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415019520");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415019520-415019548"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/webcam-victim_1561639659512_7449611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/webcam-victim_1561639659512_7449611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/webcam-victim_1561639659512_7449611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/webcam-victim_1561639659512_7449611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/webcam-victim_1561639659512_7449611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415019520-415019548" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/webcam-victim_1561639659512_7449611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/webcam-victim_1561639659512_7449611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:47AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:50AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-415019520" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - A young U.K. woman who was moonlighting as a webcam performer died of asphyxiation after a man encouraged her to engage in dangerous sex acts, police report.</p><p>Hope Barden, 21, died in March 2018 but it was not until Wednesday that the Staffordshire coroner ruled that the death was an unlawful killing.</p><p>Police say that she had been earning extra money working in the online adult film industry. She became the interest of a regular user, who paid her to perform sexual acts via the internet over a three-month period. Those encounters escalated into degrading and dangerous situations.</p><p>In the deadly encounter, she suffocated when she strangled herself online for the man to watch.</p><p>Police arrested Jerome Dangar, 45, from North Cornwall in connection with the death.</p><p>Dangar was separately convicted of possession of extreme pornographic images in January 2019 and jailed for 15 months. Meanwhile, detectives continued their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Danger's death. </p><p>Police planned to charge Dangar with manslaughter because he had been online with her while she died and made no attempt to get emergency help to her but Dangar was found dead in his prison cell in April 2019.</p><p>Detective Inspector John Quilty said: "The death of Dangar ultimately prevented prosecutors from charging him in connection with Hope's death as a result of sexually-related role-play. This type of online sexual activity is extremely dangerous and the repeated persuasion and dangerous requests that Dangar placed on Hope ultimately led to her death."</p><p>Kate Barden, Hope's mother issued a statement saying: "Hope was a beautiful, intelligent young woman. She had completed her foundation degree in adolescent mental health and had recently returned from working in Norway. Hope had paid work in the Burton area as a carer for people with learning disabilities."</p><p>She went on to say: "Anyone with daughters or other relatives involved in this terrible industry must be aware of the risk of harm. A duty of care exists in any relationship. If someone is obviously in danger, one has a legal obligation to take steps to help. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> All Rights Reserved.</small>
</div>
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Men use foil food tin to mug victim</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:13AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:59AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Police in New York were looking for three men accused of an unusual mugging in the Bronx.</p><p>Police say that it happened around 4:20 a.m. in front of a home near Boynton Ave. and East 172 St. in the Soundview section.</p><p>Police say that the 38-year-old victim was attempting to open his security gate door when the three men came up.</p>
</div> All Rights Reserved.</small>
</div>
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>GoFundMe page raising money for restaurant employee who allegedly spat on Eric Trump</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:12AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 10:35AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A GoFundMe page says it is raising money for the restaurant employee who allegedly spat on Eric Trump Tuesday night.</p><p>It was reported that the president's son was confronted by a female server at The Aviary in Chicago. The Chicago Police Department and the Secret Service were involved in the incident.</p> The report was generated during the couple's fierce two-year custody battle. The judge ruled the report will remain sealed. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="getty_debate1stnight_062619-400801.jpg"/>
<span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span>
</figure>
<h3>Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/junk-food-heavy-diet-lowers-sperm-count-could-cause-permanent-damage-in-men-study-finds">
<figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/JunkFoodSpermHealthStudy_1561599554269_7448766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');">
<img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: In this photo illustration, a Papa John's pizza is seen on July 11, 2018 in Miami, Florida. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/men-use-foil-food-tin-to-mug-victim" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/pie-plate-mugging_1561637543085_7449471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/pie-plate-mugging_1561637543085_7449471_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/pie-plate-mugging_1561637543085_7449471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/pie-plate-mugging_1561637543085_7449471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/pie-plate-mugging_1561637543085_7449471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Men use foil food tin to mug victim</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gofundme-page-raising-money-for-restaurant-employee-who-allegedly-spat-on-eric-trump" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY-Eric-Trump_1561550774521_7445298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY-Eric-Trump_1561550774521_7445298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY-Eric-Trump_1561550774521_7445298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY-Eric-Trump_1561550774521_7445298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY-Eric-Trump_1561550774521_7445298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Spencer&#x20;Platt&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>GoFundMe page raising money for restaurant employee who allegedly spat on Eric Trump</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/estranged-husband-of-missing-mom-speaks-publicly" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Husband_of_missing_woman_speaks_out__0_7449416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Husband_of_missing_woman_speaks_out__0_7449416_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Husband_of_missing_woman_speaks_out__0_7449416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Husband_of_missing_woman_speaks_out__0_7449416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Husband_of_missing_woman_speaks_out__0_7449416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Estranged husband of missing mom speaks publicly</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/air-india-plane-diverted-to-london" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Plane_diverted_0_7449412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Plane_diverted_0_7449412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Plane_diverted_0_7449412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Plane_diverted_0_7449412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Plane_diverted_0_7449412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Air India plane diverted for 'security alert'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/democratic-debate-10-candidates-discuss-immigration-gun-control-health-care-in-first-night" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ten&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;25&#x20;Democratic&#x20;candidates&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;on&#x20;stage&#x20;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2c;&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;night&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;NBC&#x20;News-hosted&#x20;Democratic&#x20;debate&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss 