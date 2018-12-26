Woman accused of slapping 7-week-old daughter for crying

- Police on Long Island arrested a new mom on assault charges for allegedly slapping her newborn daughter so hard it left swelling and bruising.

Cops arrested Fiona Lall, 30, of Roosevelt, on Wednesday morning. Nassau County police said that Lall slapped her 7-week-old daughter because the infant was crying.

The baby was left with swelling to the face and bruising on its back, according to police.

The infant was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities charged Lall with assault, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was expected to be arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 27, in Hempstead. It was unclear if she had a lawyer.

