- It may be March and Spring may be right around the corner but winter weather is still in full force in the New York City area with a snowstorm to be followed by bitterly cold weather.

Winter Storm Warnings were posted for much of the region from 1 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday. Some areas could see up to 8 inches of snow by the Monday morning commute with school closings and delays expected.

A Winter Storm Warning means that travel is expected to be dangerous and potentially impossible for some periods during the storm. People were cautioned to make preparations, including supplies in case of a power outage.

The second March storm comes as a below-average snow season nears an end in the tristate area. It will be followed later in the week with well below normal temperatures that could dip into single digits.

RESOURCES