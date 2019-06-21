< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414090187" data-article-version="1.0">Williamsburg exhibition taking graffiti 'BEYOND THE STREETS'</h1>
</header> 21 2019 06:51PM id="relatedHeadlines-414090187" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - It’s been a long time since the “Bad Old Days” of the 1970s, when graffiti was considered one of the most commonplace signs of urban blight in New York City. In the decades since, graffiti has made its way from the streets to the so-called “real world,” with works by artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Banksy being sold for millions of dollars at auction. </p> <p>So it should come as no surprise that graffiti is now receiving the museum treatment as well, with the ‘BEYOND THE STREETS’ multimedia art exhibition opening June 21 in Williamsburg. Taking up more than two floors of Twenty Five Kent, it will showcase work from more than 150 artists, including Fab 5 Freddy, The Beastie Boys and many more. 