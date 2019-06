- It’s been a long time since the “Bad Old Days” of the 1970s, when graffiti was considered one of the most commonplace signs of urban blight in New York City. In the decades since, graffiti has made its way from the streets to the so-called “real world,” with works by artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Banksy being sold for millions of dollars at auction.

So it should come as no surprise that graffiti is now receiving the museum treatment as well, with the ‘BEYOND THE STREETS’ multimedia art exhibition opening June 21 in Williamsburg. Taking up more than two floors of Twenty Five Kent, it will showcase work from more than 150 artists, including Fab 5 Freddy, The Beastie Boys and many more. It will also feature performances, lectures, films, sculptures and a functioning tattoo parlor.

The exhibition's website states: "Curated by graffiti historian and urban anthropologist Roger Gastman, BEYOND THE STREETS examines the fundamental human need for public self-expression, highlighting artists with roots in graffiti and street art whose work has evolved into highly disciplined studio practices, alongside important cultural figures inspired by these art forms."