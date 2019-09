- The Bahamian Consulate in Midtown welcomed a caravan of goods to be given to the victims of Hurricane Dorian, all because the storm hit close to home for one 7th grader from Westchester County.

“When we got hit by Sandy, all the people that helped us during that time, so we wanted to give back and help other people because they just go hit by a big hurricane that took so much out and it was so devastating,” said Chris Delucci, who helped organize the donation drive with his friends.

Delucci and six of his friends have spent the last few weeks collecting basic supplies to be sent to the victims of Hurricane Dorian, reaching out to family and friends, their sports teams, Boy Scout troops and local businesses. They even presented their mission before their local town council and had a donation box placed in City Hall.

“We didn’t think we were going to get as much,” Delucci said.

“It was really rewarding to see how much the other people have donated to us. It’s nice seeing how much we’re going to donate back to them,” said Vincent Spillane, who helped organize the donation drive.

“It just feels good to be a part of this and have such nice friends that we all want to help each other out and the people in the Bahamas,” said Joseph Brown, who also helped organize the drive.

The boys say they will continue to collect items and that if you would like to help out, the National Emergency Management Agency of The Bahamas has released an official list of the supplies still needed.