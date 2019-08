NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Actor Annabella Sciorra attends the opening night of the MoMA film series "Abel Ferrara Unrated" at MoMA on May 1, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art)

- A grand jury is reportedly set to decide whether to bring a new indictment against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Page Six reported that Manhattan Assistant DA Joan Illuzzi-Orbon wants actress Annabella Sciorra to testify against Weinstein.

Scirorra- best known for her role in the Sopranos- has alleged that Weinstein raped her in 1993. The statute of limitations prevents charges in the alleged incident, but Sciorra could serve as a witness to bolster two pending counts of predatory sexual assault against Weinstein, 67.

If jurors reject one of these victims' claims, Sciorra's allegations can still be used as the second sex crime to satisfy the predatory sexual assault charges.

"I've never seen a prosecutor go back into the grand jury three weeks before trial," Daniel Bibb told Page Six, who was a Manhattan prosecutor for two decades and has been practicing as a defense lawyer for 13 years. "It could indicate that they lack confidence in their case."

The grand jury is expected to announce a decision on Aug. 26.

If a new indictment is allowed, the trial - scheduled to being on Sept. 9- could be delayed several months while the defense files new motions.