Video shows cop beating, dragging handcuffed man

- An officer with the Elizabeth Police Department was reportedly indicted Friday on an assault charge by a grand jury in Union County.

The officer, Edward Shields, was suspended without pay, reported NJ.com.

On Sept. 27, 2017, Shields was responding to a call about a fight between Raul Tornes, 27, and his girlfriend, when he took Tornes into custody.

Once at the police station, Tornes was choked, beaten and dragged as other officers watched, said investigators. Edited video made public by Tornes' attorney shows the incident and Tornes wailling and saying he was 'not resisting.'

Elizabeth Police reportedly claimed that Tornes chased his girlfriend in a vehicle and banged on her window. Tornes also spat in Shields' face after he was "yelling and refusing to sit calmly."