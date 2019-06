- The New York City Police Department released security camera video showing a man setting fire to rainbow flags hanging outside a gay bar in Harlem.

The man torched the Pride flags outside Alibi Lounge just after midnight on Friday, May 31, police said. The man then took off but which way he went is not clear, cops said.

Ran extinguished the flames. No one was hurt, the NYPD said.

Alibi Lounge calls itself the only black-owned gay lounge in New York City. It serves food and drinks.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at either 800-577-8477 or nypdcrimestoppers.com. "All calls are strictly confidential," police say.

In a statement last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to help the NYPD in the investigation but it isn't clear if that has happened.

"I am disgusted by the burning of a Pride flag outside an LGBTQ bar in Harlem early yesterday morning," Cuomo said. "This was a despicable and cowardly act made worse by the fact that it happened on the eve of Pride month."