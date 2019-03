- Police detectives in New York City are looking for a man who opened fire on a street in the Bronx on Friday afternoon, sending several people running for their lives.

The NYPD released security camera video showing the gunman, armed with what appears to be a revolver, approach a group of people near 1155 Gerard Avenue in the Bronx and fire three shots.

The video shows several people, including a child, scattering away from the gunman, who then turns around and runs away.

The gunman had targeted a 19-year-old man, police said, but no one was hit.

f you recognize the man seen in the video, you can contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English) or 888-577-4782 (Spanish) or www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.