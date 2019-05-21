A bill that would ban pedestrians from texting (or doing pretty much anything on your phone or another gadget) while crossing the street is probably bulldozed and dead, according to a report.
Sen. John Liu, a Democrat of Queens, introduced Senate Bill S5746 in the current session. The legislation , if passed, would slap pedestrians with fines of $25 to $50 for "using a portable electronic device while crossing a roadway."
But the Democrat who chairs the Transportation Committee told the New York Post that the bill isn't going anywhere—at least not in its current form. Sen. Tim Kennedy, a Democrat of Buffalo, said that he supports making streets safer but that this bill "appears to me as though this is an overreach of government."