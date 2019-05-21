A deputy with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a call of an infant having breathing issues when his vehicle was struck by a train on Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Gary Painter, two deputies in seperate vehicles were responding to a call of a baby in distress on Tuesday, May 21. The deputies were driving with lights and sirens on and were going through red lights when they were stopped by a slow moving train.

Once the train went by, the deputy in the first vehicle attempted to cross the railroad tracks but was hit by another train on a seperate track. The force of the impact flipped the deputy's vehicle.