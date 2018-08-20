More blood pressure medication lots recalled
(FOX5NY.COM) - The manufacturer of a common blood pressure medication has expanded its recall to all lots of the product.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is voluntarily recalling Valsartan/Amlodipine/HCTZ tablets because of trace amounts of an impurity in an ingredient.
Valsartan is used to control high blood pressure and treat heart failure. Valsartan combined with amlodipine and hydrochlorothiazide is used to control high blood pressure.
The impurity is N-nitrosodimethylamine, which occurs naturally in some foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes. The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies NDMA as a "probable human carcinogen."
Torrent Pharmaceuticals said it has not received any reports of "adverse events" related to the recall, the FDA noted.
"Patients should contact their pharmacist or physician who can advise them about an alternative treatment prior to returning their medication," the FDA said. "Patients who are on valsartan should continue taking their medication, as the risk of harm to the patient's health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment."
If you have any medical questions about this recall or you need to report an adverse event, contact Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 800-912-9561 or Medinfo.Torrent@apcerls.com. If you have an adverse reaction to the medication, you should also contact your doctor.
Click here for more information from the FDA.
|NDC
|Product Description
|Lot/Batch
|Expiration Date
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D025
|Nov-2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D026
|Nov-2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2E001
|Jan-2020
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2E002
|Jan-2020
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2E003
|Jan-2020
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2E004
|Jan-2020
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2E005
|Jan-2020
|NDC 13668-328-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX9D004
|Nov-2019
|NDC 13668-328-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX9E001
|Jan-2020
|NDC 13668-326-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/12.5mg, 30 Tablets
|BBY1E001
|Dec-2019
|NDC 13668-326-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/12.5mg, 30 Tablets
|BBY1E003
|Mar-2020
|NDC 13668-327-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/160mg/12.5mg, 30 Tablets
|BBY2E001
|Mar-2020
|NDC 13668-329-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBY4D004
|Nov-2019
|NDC 13668-329-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBY4E001
|Jan-2020
|NDC 13668-329-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBY4E001
|Jan-2020
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D003
|Mar-2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D004
|Mar-2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D005
|Mar-2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D006
|Mar-2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D007
|Mar-2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D008
|Mar-2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D015
|Oct 2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D016
|Oct 2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D017
|Oct 2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D018
|Oct 2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D019
|Oct 2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D020
|Oct 2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D021
|Oct 2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D022
|Oct 2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D023
|Oct 2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D024
|Nov 2019
|NDC 13668-328-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX9D001
|Feb 2019
|NDC 13668-326-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/12.5mg, 30 Tablets
|BBY1C002
|Sep 2018
|NDC 13668-326-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/12.5mg, 30 Tablets
|BBY1E002
|Mar-2020
|13668-327-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/160mg/12.5mg, 30 Tablets
|BBY2D001
|Feb 2019
|13668-327-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/160mg/12.5mg, 30 Tablets
|BBY2D002
|Nov 2019
|NDC 13668-207-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV53D004
|Oct 2019
|NDC 13668-206-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV65D002
|Oct 2019
|NDC 13668-204-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV77D013
|Oct 2019
|NDC 13668-205-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV84D010
|Oct 2019
|NDC 13668-205-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV84E001
|Dec 2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D001
|Dec 2018
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D002
|Dec 2018
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D009
|Mar 2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D010
|Apr 2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D011
|Apr 2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D012
|May 2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D013
|May 2019
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2D014
|Aug 2019
|NDC 13668-328-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX9D002
|Mar 2019
|NDC 13668-328-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX9D003
|Jul 2019
|NDC 13668-326-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/12.5mg, 30 Tablets
|BBY1D001
|May 2019
|NDC 13668-329-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBY4D001
|Apr 2019
|NDC 13668-329-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBY4D002
|Apr 2019
|NDC 13668-329-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBY4D003
|Jun 2019
|NDC 13668-068-90
|Valsartan Tablets, USP, 80 mg, 90 Tablets
|BV46C007
|Sept 2018
|NDC 13668-068-90
|Valsartan Tablets, USP, 80 mg, 90 Tablets
|BV46C008
|Oct 2018
|NDC 13668-068-90
|Valsartan Tablets, USP, 80 mg, 90 Tablets
|BV46C009
|Oct 2018
|NDC 13668-068-90
|Valsartan Tablets, USP, 80 mg, 90 Tablets
|BV46C010
|Oct 2018
|NDC 13668-068-90
|Valsartan Tablets, USP, 80 mg, 90 Tablets
|BV46C011
|Nov 2018
|NDC 13668-068-90
|Valsartan Tablets, USP, 80 mg, 90 Tablets
|BV46C012
|Nov 2018
|NDC 13668-069-90
|Valsartan Tablets, USP,160 mg, 90 Tablets
|BV47C005
|Sep 2018
|NDC 13668-069-90
|Valsartan Tablets, USP, 160 mg, 90 Tablets
|BV47C006
|Sept 2018
|NDC 13668-069-90
|Valsartan Tablets, USP, 160 mg, 90 Tablets
|BV47D001
|Dec 2018
|NDC 13668-070-90
|Valsartan Tablets, USP, 320 mg, 90 Tablets
|BV48D001
|Dec 2018
|NDC 13668-070-90
|Valsartan Tablets, USP, 320 mg, 90 Tablets
|BV48D002
|Dec 2018
|NDC 13668-207-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV53C006
|Nov 2018
|NDC 13668-207-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV53D001
|Feb 2019
|NDC 13668-207-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV53D002
|Feb 2019
|NDC 13668-207-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV53D003
|Sep 2019
|NDC 13668-206-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV65C002
|Sep 2018
|NDC 13668-206-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV65C003
|Oct 2018
|NDC 13668-206-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV65C004
|Nov 2018
|NDC 13668-206-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV65D001
|Aug 2019
|NDC 13668-204-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV77C011
|Oct 2018
|NDC 13668-204-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV77D001
|Feb 2019
|NDC 13668-204-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV77D002
|Feb 2019
|NDC 13668-204-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV77D003
|Feb 2019
|NDC 13668-204-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV77D004
|Feb 2019
|NDC 13668-204-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV77D005
|Feb 2019
|NDC 13668-204-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV77D006
|Feb 2019
|NDC 13668-204-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV77D007
|Feb 2019
|NDC 13668-204-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV77D008
|May 2019
|NDC 13668-204-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV77D009
|Aug 2019
|NDC 13668-204-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV77D010
|Sep 2019
|NDC 13668-204-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV77D011
|Sep 2019
|NDC 13668-204-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV77D012
|Sep 2019
|NDC 13668-205-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV84C011
|Oct 2018
|NDC 13668-205-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV84D001
|Jan 2019
|NDC 13668-205-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV84D002
|Jan 2019
|NDC 13668-205-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV84D005
|Feb 2019
|NDC 13668-205-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV84D006
|Feb 2019
|NDC 13668-205-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV84D007
|Feb 2019
|NDC 13668-205-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV84D008
|May 2019
|NDC 13668-205-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV84D009
|May 2019
|NDC 13668-204-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV77C009
|Aug 2018
|NDC 13668-204-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV77C010
|Aug 2018
|NDC 13668-207-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV53C004
|Aug 2018
|NDC 13668-207-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV53C005
|Aug 2018
|NDC 13668-205-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV84C006
|Aug 2018
|NDC 13668-205-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV84C007
|Aug 2018
|NDC 13668-205-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV84C008
|Aug 2018
|NDC 13668-205-30
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets
|BV84C009
|Aug 2018
|NDC 13668-325-30
|Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets
|BBX2C007
|Aug 2018
|NDC 13668-069-90
|Valsartan Tablets USP, 160 mg, 90 Tablets
|BV47C003
|Aug 2018
|NDC 13668-069-90
|Valsartan Tablets USP, 160 mg, 90 Tablets
|BV47C004
|Aug 2018
|NDC 13668-068-90
|Valsartan Tablets USP, 80 mg, 90 Tablets
|BV46C003
|Aug 2018
|NDC 13668-068-90
|Valsartan Tablets USP, 80 mg, 90 Tablets
|BV46C006
|Aug 2018