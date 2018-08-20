More blood pressure medication lots recalled

(FOX5NY.COM) - The manufacturer of a common blood pressure medication has expanded its recall to all lots of the product.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is voluntarily recalling Valsartan/Amlodipine/HCTZ tablets because of trace amounts of an impurity in an ingredient.

Valsartan is used to control high blood pressure and treat heart failure. Valsartan combined with amlodipine and hydrochlorothiazide is used to control high blood pressure.

The impurity is N-nitrosodimethylamine, which occurs naturally in some foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes. The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies NDMA as a "probable human carcinogen."

Torrent Pharmaceuticals said it has not received any reports of "adverse events" related to the recall, the FDA noted.

"Patients should contact their pharmacist or physician who can advise them about an alternative treatment prior to returning their medication," the FDA said. "Patients who are on valsartan should continue taking their medication, as the risk of harm to the patient's health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment."

If you have any medical questions about this recall or you need to report an adverse event, contact Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 800-912-9561 or Medinfo.Torrent@apcerls.com. If you have an adverse reaction to the medication, you should also contact your doctor.

Click here for more information from the FDA. 

NDC Product Description Lot/Batch Expiration Date
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D025 Nov-2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D026 Nov-2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2E001 Jan-2020
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2E002 Jan-2020
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2E003 Jan-2020
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2E004 Jan-2020
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2E005 Jan-2020
NDC 13668-328-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX9D004 Nov-2019
NDC 13668-328-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX9E001 Jan-2020
NDC 13668-326-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/12.5mg, 30 Tablets BBY1E001 Dec-2019
NDC 13668-326-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/12.5mg, 30 Tablets BBY1E003 Mar-2020
NDC 13668-327-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/160mg/12.5mg, 30 Tablets BBY2E001 Mar-2020
NDC 13668-329-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBY4D004 Nov-2019
NDC 13668-329-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBY4E001 Jan-2020
NDC 13668-329-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBY4E001 Jan-2020
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D003 Mar-2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D004 Mar-2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D005 Mar-2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D006 Mar-2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D007 Mar-2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D008 Mar-2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D015 Oct 2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D016 Oct 2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D017 Oct 2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D018 Oct 2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D019 Oct 2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D020 Oct 2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D021 Oct 2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D022 Oct 2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D023 Oct 2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D024 Nov 2019
NDC 13668-328-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX9D001 Feb 2019
NDC 13668-326-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/12.5mg, 30 Tablets BBY1C002 Sep 2018
NDC 13668-326-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/12.5mg, 30 Tablets BBY1E002 Mar-2020
13668-327-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/160mg/12.5mg, 30 Tablets BBY2D001 Feb 2019
13668-327-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/160mg/12.5mg, 30 Tablets BBY2D002 Nov 2019
NDC 13668-207-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV53D004 Oct 2019
NDC 13668-206-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV65D002 Oct 2019
NDC 13668-204-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV77D013 Oct 2019
NDC 13668-205-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV84D010 Oct 2019
NDC 13668-205-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV84E001 Dec 2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D001 Dec 2018
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D002 Dec 2018
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D009 Mar 2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D010 Apr 2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D011 Apr 2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D012 May 2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D013 May 2019
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2D014 Aug 2019
NDC 13668-328-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX9D002 Mar 2019
NDC 13668-328-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX9D003 Jul 2019
NDC 13668-326-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/12.5mg, 30 Tablets BBY1D001 May 2019
NDC 13668-329-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBY4D001 Apr 2019
NDC 13668-329-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBY4D002 Apr 2019
NDC 13668-329-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBY4D003 Jun 2019
NDC 13668-068-90 Valsartan Tablets, USP, 80 mg, 90 Tablets BV46C007 Sept 2018
NDC 13668-068-90 Valsartan Tablets, USP, 80 mg, 90 Tablets BV46C008 Oct 2018
NDC 13668-068-90 Valsartan Tablets, USP, 80 mg, 90 Tablets BV46C009 Oct 2018
NDC 13668-068-90 Valsartan Tablets, USP, 80 mg, 90 Tablets BV46C010 Oct 2018
NDC 13668-068-90 Valsartan Tablets, USP, 80 mg, 90 Tablets BV46C011 Nov 2018
NDC 13668-068-90 Valsartan Tablets, USP, 80 mg, 90 Tablets BV46C012 Nov 2018
NDC 13668-069-90 Valsartan Tablets, USP,160 mg, 90 Tablets BV47C005 Sep 2018
NDC 13668-069-90 Valsartan Tablets, USP, 160 mg, 90 Tablets BV47C006 Sept 2018
NDC 13668-069-90 Valsartan Tablets, USP, 160 mg, 90 Tablets BV47D001 Dec 2018
NDC 13668-070-90 Valsartan Tablets, USP, 320 mg, 90 Tablets BV48D001 Dec 2018
NDC 13668-070-90 Valsartan Tablets, USP, 320 mg, 90 Tablets BV48D002 Dec 2018
NDC 13668-207-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV53C006 Nov 2018
NDC 13668-207-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV53D001 Feb 2019
NDC 13668-207-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV53D002 Feb 2019
NDC 13668-207-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV53D003 Sep 2019
NDC 13668-206-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV65C002 Sep 2018
NDC 13668-206-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV65C003 Oct 2018
NDC 13668-206-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV65C004 Nov 2018
NDC 13668-206-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV65D001 Aug 2019
NDC 13668-204-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV77C011 Oct 2018
NDC 13668-204-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV77D001 Feb 2019
NDC 13668-204-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV77D002 Feb 2019
NDC 13668-204-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV77D003 Feb 2019
NDC 13668-204-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV77D004 Feb 2019
NDC 13668-204-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV77D005 Feb 2019
NDC 13668-204-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV77D006 Feb 2019
NDC 13668-204-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV77D007 Feb 2019
NDC 13668-204-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV77D008 May 2019
NDC 13668-204-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV77D009 Aug 2019
NDC 13668-204-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV77D010 Sep 2019
NDC 13668-204-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV77D011 Sep 2019
NDC 13668-204-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV77D012 Sep 2019
NDC 13668-205-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV84C011 Oct 2018
NDC 13668-205-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV84D001 Jan 2019
NDC 13668-205-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV84D002 Jan 2019
NDC 13668-205-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV84D005 Feb 2019
NDC 13668-205-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV84D006 Feb 2019
NDC 13668-205-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV84D007 Feb 2019
NDC 13668-205-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV84D008 May 2019
NDC 13668-205-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV84D009 May 2019
NDC 13668-204-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV77C009 Aug 2018
NDC 13668-204-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV77C010 Aug 2018
NDC 13668-207-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/160 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV53C004 Aug 2018
NDC 13668-207-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV53C005 Aug 2018
NDC 13668-205-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV84C006 Aug 2018
NDC 13668-205-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV84C007 Aug 2018
NDC 13668-205-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV84C008 Aug 2018
NDC 13668-205-30 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, USP, 30 Tablets BV84C009 Aug 2018
NDC 13668-325-30 Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg/25mg, 30 Tablets BBX2C007 Aug 2018
NDC 13668-069-90 Valsartan Tablets USP, 160 mg, 90 Tablets BV47C003 Aug 2018
NDC 13668-069-90 Valsartan Tablets USP, 160 mg, 90 Tablets BV47C004 Aug 2018
NDC 13668-068-90 Valsartan Tablets USP, 80 mg, 90 Tablets BV46C003 Aug 2018
NDC 13668-068-90 Valsartan Tablets USP, 80 mg, 90 Tablets BV46C006 Aug 2018
