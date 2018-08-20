More blood pressure medication lots recalled

- The manufacturer of a common blood pressure medication has expanded its recall to all lots of the product.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is voluntarily recalling Valsartan/Amlodipine/HCTZ tablets because of trace amounts of an impurity in an ingredient.

Valsartan is used to control high blood pressure and treat heart failure. Valsartan combined with amlodipine and hydrochlorothiazide is used to control high blood pressure.

The impurity is N-nitrosodimethylamine, which occurs naturally in some foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes. The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies NDMA as a "probable human carcinogen."

Torrent Pharmaceuticals said it has not received any reports of "adverse events" related to the recall, the FDA noted.

"Patients should contact their pharmacist or physician who can advise them about an alternative treatment prior to returning their medication," the FDA said. "Patients who are on valsartan should continue taking their medication, as the risk of harm to the patient's health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment."

If you have any medical questions about this recall or you need to report an adverse event, contact Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 800-912-9561 or Medinfo.Torrent@apcerls.com. If you have an adverse reaction to the medication, you should also contact your doctor.

Click here for more information from the FDA.