US economy grew at solid 3.1% rate in Q1

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics Writer

Posted May 30 2019 09:47AM EDT People pass the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, June 24, 2016.(AP Photo/Richard Drew) People pass the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, June 24, 2016.(AP Photo/Richard Drew) People pass the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, June 24, 2016.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.1% rate in the first three months of the year, but much of that gain was based on temporary factors that will likely fade, leaving growth much slower in the current quarter.</p> <p>The Commerce Department said Thursday that the first quarter advance in the gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, rose sharply from a 2.2% increase in the fourth quarter as the economy overcame a partial government shutdown to weakness in overseas economies.</p> <p>The new GDP estimate was down slightly from an initial 3.2% estimate. For the current April-June quarter economists believe GDP growth will slow to less than 2% and for the year they see GDP rising a modest 2.3%.</p> <p>That forecast is far below the expectations of the Trump administration, which is projecting annual GDP gains averaging 3% over the next decade, gains that would be well above the 2.2% average GDP growth seen during the current 10-year expansion, which will become the longest in U.S. history in July.</p> <p>Last year, the economy grew 2.9%, the best showing since a similar gain in 2015, but analysts believe much of that increase stemmed from the boost provided by the $1.5 trillion tax cut package passed in 2017, support they are forecasting will fade this year.</p> <p>Some economists worry that the economy could falter even more than if trade tensions between the United States and China are not resolved. The move by the United States on May 5 to boost tariffs from 10% to 25% on $250 billion in Chinese goods after talks broke down has sent shockwaves through financial markets, with stocks down sharply this month as investors worry that a widening trade war will harm the U.S. and global economies.</p> <p>Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said he believes GDP growth will slow to 2.3% this year but that forecast is based on a truce in the coming weeks in the trade spat between the world's two biggest economies.</p> <p>"If the trade war escalates and the president follows through on his threat to raise tariffs on all Chinese imports, GDP growth will fall below 2% this year and unemployment will start to rise," Zandi said. "The risks of a recession will become very high."</p> <p>The reason analysts believe growth will be much slower this quarter is that two factors that boosted first quarter growth - a big jump in stockpiling by businesses and a sharp contraction in the trade deficit - are not expected to last.</p> <p>Even with the small downward revision, the 3.1% increase was the strongest first quarter gain since a 3.3% rise in 2015.</p> <p>According to the small revisions in the new report, inventory growth and the shrinking trade deficit added slightly less support than initially reported. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/United_States_women_s_national_soccer_te_0_7329339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/United_States_women_s_national_soccer_te_0_7329339_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/United_States_women_s_national_soccer_te_0_7329339_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/United_States_women_s_national_soccer_te_0_7329339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/United_States_women_s_national_soccer_te_0_7329339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The United States women's national soccer team has been fighting for equal pay and improved working conditions in the run up to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>United United States women's national soccer team fighting for equality on and off the field

Posted May 30 2019 11:10AM EDT

Updated May 30 2019 11:16AM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - The United States women's national soccer team is fighting not only defend their World Cup title, but also for equal treatment for women.

In March 2019, all 28 members of the team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States football Federation over pay equity and working conditions.

"I think the big miss that happens in women's sports is to try and replicate the model that's been done on the men's side," said midfielder Megan Rapinoe. "I think it is a different product and to be honest, it's quite lazy as well. I think that you can take some things, but I think a thoughtful approach specific to women, the women's game and the environment around it needs to be taken in order to bring that game to a higher level." A dedication ceremony of the 9/11 Memorial Glade was held Thursday on the 17th anniversary of the end of the recovery mission at Ground Zero. (FOX 5 NY) 9/11 Memorial Glade dedication ceremony

By FOX 5 NY STAFF

Posted May 30 2019 10:30AM EDT

Updated May 30 2019 11:09AM EDT

A dedication ceremony of the 9/11 Memorial Glade was held Thursday on the 17th anniversary of the end of the recovery mission at Ground Zero.

The open space with a pathway is flanked by six large stone monoliths inlaid with steel from the World Trade Center and an inscription at the end of the pathway.

The Glade is located west of the Survivor Tree, where the primary ramp was used during the rescue and recovery effort. Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger. &nbsp;[Photo courtesy: Walt Disney Co.] Photo: Loundon County Sheriff. Most Recent https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/FOX5NY_911Glade_053119_1559228934398_7329352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/FOX5NY_911Glade_053119_1559228934398_7329352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/FOX5NY_911Glade_053119_1559228934398_7329352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;dedication&#x20;ceremony&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;9&#x2f;11&#x20;Memorial&#x20;Glade&#x20;was&#x20;held&#x20;Thursday&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;17th&#x20;anniversary&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;end&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;recovery&#x20;mission&#x20;at&#x20;Ground&#x20;Zero&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>9/11 Memorial Glade dedication ceremony</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disney-ceo-says-filming-in-georgia-would-be-difficult-if-abortion-bill-takes-effect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/03/08/Bob%20Iger_1489033608831_2860940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/03/08/Bob%20Iger_1489033608831_2860940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/03/08/Bob%20Iger_1489033608831_2860940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/03/08/Bob%20Iger_1489033608831_2860940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/03/08/Bob%20Iger_1489033608831_2860940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Walt&#x20;Disney&#x20;Co&#x2e;&#x20;CEO&#x20;Bob&#x20;Iger&#x2e;&#x20;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x5b;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Walt&#x20;Disney&#x20;Co&#x2e;&#x5d;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney CEO says filming in Georgia would be ‘difficult' if abortion bill takes effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-womens-soccer-team-speaks-out-world-cup" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/US_Women_s_National_Team_speaks_out_on_b_0_7330087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/US_Women_s_National_Team_speaks_out_on_b_0_7330087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/US_Women_s_National_Team_speaks_out_on_b_0_7330087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/US_Women_s_National_Team_speaks_out_on_b_0_7330087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/US_Women_s_National_Team_speaks_out_on_b_0_7330087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US women's national soccer team speaks out on being World Cup favorites</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/couple-sailing-the-world-rescued-off-nj" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/28/getty_coast_guard1_1546004852207_6562985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/28/getty_coast_guard1_1546004852207_6562985_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/28/getty_coast_guard1_1546004852207_6562985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/28/getty_coast_guard1_1546004852207_6562985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/28/getty_coast_guard1_1546004852207_6562985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Coast&#x20;Guard&#x20;boat&#x20;patrols&#x20;the&#x20;Intracoastal&#x20;Waterway&#x20;near&#x20;Mar-a-Lago&#x20;Resort&#x20;where&#x20;President-elect&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;is&#x20;staying&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;weekend&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Palm&#x20;Beach&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple sailing the world rescued off NJ</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/lamar-odom-says-he-can-t-apologize-for-the-past-only-get-better-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lamar_Odom___I_m_sober_and_trying_to_get_0_7329246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lamar_Odom___I_m_sober_and_trying_to_get_0_7329246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lamar_Odom___I_m_sober_and_trying_to_get_0_7329246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lamar_Odom___I_m_sober_and_trying_to_get_0_7329246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lamar_Odom___I_m_sober_and_trying_to_get_0_7329246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lamar Odom says he' can't apologize for the past, only get 'better'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 