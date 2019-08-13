< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Chip Hamilton with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has kept a close eye on the birds over the past decade. He says the return of the turkey continues to trend upward on Long Island. </p><p>It started with a trap and transfer project. 75 turkeys were brought to Long Island from upstate New York and Pennsylvania back in the 80s. Now it's estimated there are close to 6,000. </p><p>"I feel like our population size is conservative," Hamilton said. "Having another data set helps us make better scientific decisions."</p><p>When it comes to hunting, right now Long Island has a fall and limited youth spring season. The goal is to establish a full spring season like in other parts of New York. In order to do that, the DEC wants to make sure the population is plentiful. </p><p>"We're asking for the public to go out and count how many turkeys they see," he said. "It can be on their way to work, when they're recreating with family and friends. Just count the number of birds - whether it's adults, adults with young and submit it to the website."</p><p>It's said turkeys can turn up as far west as Muttontown and as far east as Montauk. A hen can lay anywhere between 10 and 15 eggs. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. If the traffic in New York City has felt worse than ever before recently, it's not just your imagination. 

According to the Department of Transportation's annual mobility report , things are moving slower on the city's roads than ever before. Bus speeds declined to just 7.58 miles per hour, the lowest average speed recorded in the last decade, while MTA bus and subway ridership is still near the all tie high at over 2.5 billion yearly riders.

Annual Fore-Hire Vehicle trips has grown to nearly 316 million, a 90% increase since 2010, but taxi speeds in Manhattan below 60th Street have slowed from 9 miles per hour to 7 miles per hour over the last eight years. Former presidential candidate John Hickenlooper speaks to the crowd during the 2019 South Carolina Democratic Party State Convention on June 22, 2019. Hickenlooper announced his withdrawal from the race Aug. 15. (Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Thursday ended his longshot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and said he may instead challenge one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans in 2020.

In a video message , Hickenlooper said he had heard from many in his state urging him to enter the Senate race. "They remind me how much is at stake for our country. And our state," he said. "I intend to give that some serious thought."

Colorado's shift to the left could put Sen. Cory Gardner's seat in jeopardy for Republicans, and at least 10 Democrats have launched campaigns, setting up a competitive primary even before Hickenlooper, 67, makes a decision. Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the hospital after a plane he was on crashed Thursday at an airport in Tennessee.

The plane, which is registered to JR Motorsports, crashed about 3:40 p.m. after landing at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, located near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.

Kelley Earnhardt confirmed that her brother, his wife Amy, and their daughter Isla, were on board the plane when it crashed. A woman sits on a deck chair on the beach "El Arenal" in Mallorca and reads a book. A new study found that more vacation time reduces the risk of metabolic syndrome. (Photo by Clara Margais/picture alliance via Getty Images) Pumpkin Spice Spam will be available online starting Sept. 23. (Photo by Hormel Foods Corp.) id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hickenlooper-ends-white-house-bid-mulls-senate-run-in-2020-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/HickenlooperWithdraws_Banner_getty_1565900986649_7595215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/HickenlooperWithdraws_Banner_getty_1565900986649_7595215_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/HickenlooperWithdraws_Banner_getty_1565900986649_7595215_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/HickenlooperWithdraws_Banner_getty_1565900986649_7595215_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/HickenlooperWithdraws_Banner_getty_1565900986649_7595215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;presidential&#x20;candidate&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;John&#x20;Hickenlooper&#x20;speaks&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;crowd&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;South&#x20;Carolina&#x20;Democratic&#x20;Party&#x20;State&#x20;Convention&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;Hickenlooper&#x20;announced&#x20;his&#x20;withdrawal&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;race&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;15&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Sean&#x20;Rayford&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hickenlooper ends 2020 White House bid, mulls Senate run instead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/report-plane-carrying-earnhardt-jr-wife-crashes-in-tennessee" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/DALE%20JR%20CRASH%20WJHL%20081519_1565901793465.jpg_7595222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/DALE%20JR%20CRASH%20WJHL%20081519_1565901793465.jpg_7595222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/DALE%20JR%20CRASH%20WJHL%20081519_1565901793465.jpg_7595222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/DALE%20JR%20CRASH%20WJHL%20081519_1565901793465.jpg_7595222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/DALE%20JR%20CRASH%20WJHL%20081519_1565901793465.jpg_7595222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;plane&#x20;reportedly&#x20;carrying&#x20;Dale&#x20;Earnhardt&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;and&#x20;his&#x20;wife&#x20;crashed&#x20;in&#x20;Tennessee&#x20;&#x28;Source&#x3a;&#x20;WJHL&#x29;&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Plane carrying Earnhardt Jr., wife crashes in Tennessee</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/five-charged-with-over-500k-in-retail-fraud-in-westchester" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Five charged with over $500K in retail fraud in Westchester</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vacationing-more-reduces-risk-of-metabolic-syndrome-heart-disease-stroke-and-diabetes-study-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/VacationingMore_Banner_Getty_1565898942789_7595203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/VacationingMore_Banner_Getty_1565898942789_7595203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/VacationingMore_Banner_Getty_1565898942789_7595203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/VacationingMore_Banner_Getty_1565898942789_7595203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/VacationingMore_Banner_Getty_1565898942789_7595203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;woman&#x20;sits&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;deck&#x20;chair&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;beach&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;El&#x20;Arenal&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;in&#x20;Mallorca&#x20;and&#x20;reads&#x20;a&#x20;book&#x2e;&#x20;A&#x20;new&#x20;study&#x20;found&#x20;that&#x20;more&#x20;vacation&#x20;time&#x20;reduces&#x20;the&#x20;risk&#x20;of&#x20;metabolic&#x20;syndrome&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Clara&#x20;Margais&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vacationing more reduces risk of metabolic syndrome, heart disease, stroke and diabetes, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cant-get-enough-pumpkin-spice-grab-a-can-of-pumpkin-spice-spam" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/Pumpkin%20spice%20spam_1565897569079.jpg_7594883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/Pumpkin%20spice%20spam_1565897569079.jpg_7594883_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/Pumpkin%20spice%20spam_1565897569079.jpg_7594883_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/Pumpkin%20spice%20spam_1565897569079.jpg_7594883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/Pumpkin%20spice%20spam_1565897569079.jpg_7594883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pumpkin&#x20;Spice&#x20;Spam&#x20;will&#x20;be&#x20;available&#x20;online&#x20;starting&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;23&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Hormel&#x20;Foods&#x20;Corp&#x2e;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Can't get enough pumpkin spice? 