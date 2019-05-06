< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story411477759" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411477759" data-article-version="1.0">Trump says US, Mexico reach agreement to prevent tariffs</h1> </header> By JILL COLVIN, MATTHEW LEE and LUIS ALONSO LUGO, Associated Press
Posted Jun 07 2019 09:32PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 07 2019 10:12PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 10:20PM EDT Jun 07 2019 10:12PM EDT 07 2019 10:12PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411477759_411483532_174785",video:"572503",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump_says_US__Mexico_reach_agreement_to_0_7366225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"President%2520Donald%2520Trump%2520says%2520he%2520has%2520suspended%2520plans%2520to%2520impose%2520tariffs%2520on%2520Mexico%252C%2520tweeting%2520that%2520the%2520country%2520%2522has%2520agreed%2520to%2520take%2520strong%2520measures%2522%2520to%2520stem%2520the%2520flow%2520of%2520Central%2520American%2520migrants%2520into%2520the%2520United%2520States.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/07/Trump_says_US__Mexico_reach_agreement_to_avert_t_572503_1800.mp4?Expires=1654567916&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=KaqxLOPxi5P3L9NCu-nzIzsjw0o",eventLabel:"Trump%20says%20US%2C%20Mexico%20reach%20agreement%20to%20avert%20tariffs-411483532",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Ftrump-says-us-mexico-reach-agreement-to-prevent-tariffs"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/trump-says-us-mexico-reach-agreement-to-prevent-tariffs">JILL COLVIN, MATTHEW LEE and LUIS ALONSO LUGO, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411477759"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:12PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-411477759" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411477759-408814156"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411477759-408814156" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411477759" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he has suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexico, tweeting that the country "has agreed to take strong measures" to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.</p> <p>"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico," Trump tweeted Friday night, saying the "Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended."</p> <p>He said Mexico has agreed to work to "stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border" and said those steps would "greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States."</p> <p>He said details would be released soon by the State Departemnt.</p> <p>The tweet marked a change in tone from earlier Friday, when his spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters in Ireland before Trump took off: "Our position has not changed. The tariffs are going forward as of Monday." Trump has often said unpredictability helps him negotiate.</p> <p>A tax on all Mexican goods , which would increase every month up to 25% under Trump's plan, would have had enormous economic implications for both countries. Americans bought $378 billion worth of Mexican imports last year, led by cars and auto parts. Many members of Trump's Republican Party and business allies have urged him to reconsider - or at least postpone actually implementing the tariffs as talks continue - citing the potential harm to American consumers and manufactures.</p> <p>U.S. and Mexican officials held a third day of talks at the U.S. State Department trying to hash out a deal that would satisfy Trump's demand that Mexico dramatically increase its efforts to crack down on migrants.</p> <p>The talks were said to be focused, in part, on attempting to reach a compromise on changes that would make it harder for migrants who pass through Mexico from other countries to claim asylum in the U.S., those monitoring the situation said. Mexico has opposed such a change but appeared open to considering a potential compromise that could include exceptions or waivers for different types of cases.</p> <p>Trump has nonetheless embraced tariffs as a political tool he can use to force countries to comply with his demands - in this case on his signature issue of immigration. And he appeared poised earlier Friday to invoke an emergency declaration that would allow him to put the tariffs into effect if that is his final decision, according to people monitoring the talks.</p> <p>"If negotiations continue to go well," Trump "can turn that off at some point over the weekend," Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, told reporters.</p> <p>Talks had gotten off to a shaky start Wednesday, as the U.S. once again pressed Mexico to step up enforcement on its southern border with Guatemala and to enter into a "safe third country agreement" overhauling its asylum system. But as talks progressed Thursday, U.S. officials began to grow more optimistic, with Short reporting Mexican "receptivity" to potential asylum changes.</p> <p>Still, he said there was "a long way to go in that particular piece."</p> <p>In Mexico, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would not say whether he would accept his country agreeing to be a "safe third country."</p> <p>"That is being looked at," he said Friday morning during his daily news conference, where he held out hope a deal could be reached before Monday's deadline.</p> <p>In addition, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Thursday his country had agreed to deploy 6,000 National Guard troops to its border with Guatemala to help control the flow of migrants as part of its concessions.</p> <p>He tweeted late Friday that there would be no "tariff application on Monday."</p> <p>"Thanks to all the people who have supported us by realizing the greatness of Mexico," he wrote.</p> <p>Beyond Trump and several White House advisers, few in his administration believe the tariffs are a good idea, according to officials familiar with internal deliberations. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/are-you-afraid-to-know-whats-in-your-hot-dog-" title="Are you afraid to know what's in your hot dog?" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/Do_you_want_to_know_what_s_in_your_hot_d_0_7366197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/Do_you_want_to_know_what_s_in_your_hot_d_0_7366197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/Do_you_want_to_know_what_s_in_your_hot_d_0_7366197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/Do_you_want_to_know_what_s_in_your_hot_d_0_7366197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/Do_you_want_to_know_what_s_in_your_hot_d_0_7366197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="According to a survey from organic meat company Applegate, 43 percent of Americans say they are scared to find out what’s in their frankfurter and more than 33 percent of the nation avoid hot dogs entirely because they think they are made with low-" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Are you afraid to know what's in your hot dog?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Summer means barbecues and barbecues mean one of America’s most iconic foods, the hot dog! But are you too scared to find out what’s inside one of America’s favorite summertime snacks?</p><p>If you are, good news! You’re not alone. According to a survey from organic meat company Applegate, 43 percent of Americans say they are scared to find out what’s in their frankfurter and more than 33 percent of the nation avoid hot dogs entirely because they think they are made with low-quality meat, chemicals and artificial products. The survey also says women are more skeptical than men, with nearly 50 percent of women too scared to find out what’s in their hot dogs, compared to just 37 percent of men.</p><p>Nevertheless, however skeptical people may seem, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council says Americans still consume roughly 20 billion hot dogs per year. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/li-lawmaker-pushes-for-death-by-dealer-law" title="LI lawmaker pushes for ‘Death by Dealer' law" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/_Death_by_Dealer__law_would_charge_drug__0_7366233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/_Death_by_Dealer__law_would_charge_drug__0_7366233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/_Death_by_Dealer__law_would_charge_drug__0_7366233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/_Death_by_Dealer__law_would_charge_drug__0_7366233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/_Death_by_Dealer__law_would_charge_drug__0_7366233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A proposed law would charge drug dealers with homicide if they illegally sell an opioid to someone who later dies of an overdose." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>LI lawmaker pushes for ‘Death by Dealer' law</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Long Island Assemblyman Mike LiPetri is proposing a new law that would charge drug dealers with homicide if they illegally sell an opioid to someone who later died from an overdose. LiPetri calls it the “Death by Dealer” law.</p><p>“For a dealer who deals heroin on the streets, that user then overdoses on that heroin that evening or the next day and that link is shown, they can be charged with murder,” LiPetri said.</p><p>However, the idea of charging dealers with homicide if users overdose on drugs they were sold is receiving pushback, with opponents arguing that many dealers are also drug users and that prosecuting them would be putting the wrong people in jail.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-seems-to-say-moon-is-part-of-mars-in-confusing-tweet-criticizing-nasas-plan-for-another-visit" title="Trump seems to say moon is part of Mars in confusing tweet criticizing NASA's plan for another visit" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump_criticizes_NASA_in_oddly_phrased_t_0_7365900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump_criticizes_NASA_in_oddly_phrased_t_0_7365900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump_criticizes_NASA_in_oddly_phrased_t_0_7365900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump_criticizes_NASA_in_oddly_phrased_t_0_7365900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump_criticizes_NASA_in_oddly_phrased_t_0_7365900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In a confusing tweet where he criticized NASA for plans to go to the moon again, President Trump seemed to imply that the moon is part of Mars." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump seems to say moon is part of Mars in confusing tweet criticizing NASA's plan for another visit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Just three weeks after praising the idea of astronauts revisiting the moon, President Donald Trump appeared to reverse his stance on Twitter with an odd phrasing that seemed indicated the moon was part of Mars.</p><p>In a tweet, Trump criticized NASA for focusing its efforts on another lunar visit. He said the agency could do better than that since “we did that 50 years ago.”</p><p>“They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!” he said in the tweet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/are-you-afraid-to-know-whats-in-your-hot-dog-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/Do_you_want_to_know_what_s_in_your_hot_d_0_7366197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Do_you_want_to_know_what_s_in_your_hot_d_0_20190608022159"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Are you afraid to know what's in your hot dog?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/li-lawmaker-pushes-for-death-by-dealer-law"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/_Death_by_Dealer__law_would_charge_drug__0_7366233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Death_by_Dealer__law_would_charge_drug__0_20190608021858"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>LI lawmaker pushes for ‘Death by Dealer' law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-says-us-mexico-reach-agreement-to-prevent-tariffs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" title="GETTY TRUMP 050619-407693-407693-407693-407693"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump says US, Mexico reach agreement to prevent tariffs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-seems-to-say-moon-is-part-of-mars-in-confusing-tweet-criticizing-nasas-plan-for-another-visit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_trumpmoonsplit_img_1559955319625_7365945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Donald Trump and a close-up image of the moon are shown in file photos. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/li-lawmaker-pushes-for-death-by-dealer-law" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/_Death_by_Dealer__law_would_charge_drug__0_7366233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/_Death_by_Dealer__law_would_charge_drug__0_7366233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/_Death_by_Dealer__law_would_charge_drug__0_7366233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/_Death_by_Dealer__law_would_charge_drug__0_7366233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/_Death_by_Dealer__law_would_charge_drug__0_7366233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>LI lawmaker pushes for ‘Death by Dealer' law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-says-us-mexico-reach-agreement-to-prevent-tariffs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump says US, Mexico reach agreement to prevent tariffs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-seems-to-say-moon-is-part-of-mars-in-confusing-tweet-criticizing-nasas-plan-for-another-visit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_trumpmoonsplit_img_1559955319625_7365945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_trumpmoonsplit_img_1559955319625_7365945_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_trumpmoonsplit_img_1559955319625_7365945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_trumpmoonsplit_img_1559955319625_7365945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_trumpmoonsplit_img_1559955319625_7365945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;close-up&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;moon&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;file&#x20;photos&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump seems to say moon is part of Mars in confusing tweet criticizing NASA's plan for another visit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newlywed-plunges-to-her-death-while-video-recording-husband-beating-her" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bradley&#x20;Jenkins&#x2c;&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;booking&#x20;photo&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;Allissa&#x20;Jenkins&#x20;&#x28;n&#x26;eacute&#x3b;e&#x20;Martin&#x29;&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Newlywed plunges to her death while video recording husband beating her</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/a-home-for-retired-racehorses-on-lis-north-shore" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/A_Sanctuary_for_Horses_on_the_North_Shor_0_7365909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/A_Sanctuary_for_Horses_on_the_North_Shor_0_7365909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/A_Sanctuary_for_Horses_on_the_North_Shor_0_7365909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/A_Sanctuary_for_Horses_on_the_North_Shor_0_7365909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/A_Sanctuary_for_Horses_on_the_North_Shor_0_7365909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>A home for retired racehorses on LI's north shore</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 