- The official movie trailer to 'Terminator: Dark Fate' quickly jumped to the number one trending spot on YouTube.

In the clip released Thursday, viewers saw a bazooka-toting Linda Hamilton, who plays Sarah Connor, alongside Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes- pursued by a Terminator played by Gabriel Luna.

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes an appearance in a cabin in the woods.

The latest movie directed by Tim Miller is a direct sequel to the first two films, reports Variety.

The movie hits theaters Nov. 1.