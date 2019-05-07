< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - The Armory is helping New York City middle and high school students go the extra mile, on and off the track.</p><p>Sadat Lawal started running track last year as a high school junior and soon after decided to join a program he'd heard about from a friend called Armory College Prep.</p><p>"I knew I wanted to go to a great school but I didn't see myself capable of doing it," Lawal said.</p><p>Armory College Prep, or ACP, turned out to be the key. He'll attend Cornell University to study Urban Planning this fall.</p><p>For 16 years, ACP has been helping track-and-field students from underserved communities chart out their futures and get into four-year colleges. The program offers one-on-one sessions with college counselors who help students select the right colleges and get scholarships and grants to pay for those.</p><p>Fatou Lemon has participated in ACP for four years and will attend Washington and Lee College next year.</p><p>"My school doesn't really have the resources the Armory offers," she said.</p><p>Without the program, she said, "I would probably get into big name schools but the sticker price would scare me away."</p><p>The counselors at ACP helped Lemon find a scholarship that will be paying 100% of her tuition.</p><p>"We just help them be the best students they can be, and the best college applicants they can be," said Rita Frankel, the director of ACP, which is open to any of the thousands of middle and high school track-and-field participants who practice at The Armory each year.</p><p>"The vision is to help track students, help the people in the building turn the focus into a lifelong opportunity," Frankel said.</p><p>The program doesn't end once the students head off to college. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>U.S. pregnancy deaths are up, especially among minorities</h4>
<div class="body-content">
<p>Pregnancy-related deaths are rising in the United States and the main risk factor is being black, according to new reports that highlight racial disparities in care during and after childbirth.</p><p>Black women, along with Native Americans and Alaska natives, are three times more likely to die before, during or after having a baby, and more than half of these deaths are preventable, Tuesday's report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concludes.</p><p>Although these deaths are rare — about 700 a year — they have been rising for decades.</p>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Many Uber, Lyft drivers to stage app strike Wednesday</h4>
<div class="body-content">
<p>About 10,000 for-hire drivers affiliated with ride-hailing apps—such as Uber, Lyft, Juno, and Via—are planning to stage a kind of strike for two hours Wednesday morning.</p><p>They intend to shut off the apps from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then protest outside Uber's New York headquarters.</p><p>Similar protests are planned in other cities.</p>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Police: Woman charged in death of puppy found inside weighted cage in NJ pond</h4>
<div class="body-content">
<p>A woman has been charged with the death of a 10-week-old puppy, who was discovered inside a weighted cage submerged in a New Jersey pond, police announced Tuesday.</p><p>Tonya Fea, 47, of Jefferson Township, has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty, both third-degree offenses, as well as defiant trespassing.</p><p>A rescue officer at The Last Resort Rescue, a Passaic County nonprofit, reportedly discovered the crate at Greenwood Pond off Bonter Road on Tuesday, April 30. The puppy was "ice cold," soaked inside the crate, according to the rescue.</p>
</div>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> Later, many of these drivers plan to protest outside Uber's New York headquarters." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Many Uber, Lyft drivers to stage app strike Wednesday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 06:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 06:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>About 10,000 for-hire drivers affiliated with ride-hailing apps—such as Uber, Lyft, Juno, and Via—are planning to stage a kind of strike for two hours Wednesday morning.</p><p>They intend to shut off the apps from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then protest outside Uber's New York headquarters.</p><p>Similar protests are planned in other cities.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/police-woman-charged-in-death-of-puppy-found-inside-weighted-cage-in-nj-pond" title="Police: Woman charged in death of puppy found inside weighted cage in NJ pond" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/tonya_fea_mug_puppy_040719_1557266299727_7231900_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/tonya_fea_mug_puppy_040719_1557266299727_7231900_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/tonya_fea_mug_puppy_040719_1557266299727_7231900_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/tonya_fea_mug_puppy_040719_1557266299727_7231900_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/tonya_fea_mug_puppy_040719_1557266299727_7231900_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tonya Fea, 47, of Jefferson Township, has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty, both third-degree offenses, as well as defiant trespassing" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Woman charged in death of puppy found inside weighted cage in NJ pond</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maria Murray, FOX 29 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 05:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman has been charged with the death of a 10-week-old puppy, who was discovered inside a weighted cage submerged in a New Jersey pond, police announced Tuesday.</p><p>Tonya Fea, 47, of Jefferson Township, has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty, both third-degree offenses, as well as defiant trespassing.</p><p>A rescue officer at The Last Resort Rescue, a Passaic County nonprofit, reportedly discovered the crate at Greenwood Pond off Bonter Road on Tuesday, April 30. The puppy was "ice cold," soaked inside the crate, according to the rescue.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-pregnancy-deaths-rise"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/CDC_PREGNANT_WOMAN_FILE_GENERIC_050719_1557271182071_7232057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(CDC)" title="CDC_PREGNANT_WOMAN_FILE_GENERIC_050719_1557271182071.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U.S. pregnancy deaths are up, especially among minorities</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/track-and-field-students-college-prep"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Armory_College_Prep_0_7232258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Armory_College_Prep_0_20190507224402"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Program helps track-and-field students on the road to college</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/many-uber-lyft-drivers-strike"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Drivers_to_strike_0_7231874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Drivers_to_strike_0_20190507213501"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Many Uber, Lyft drivers to stage app strike Wednesday</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/walt-disney-studios-announces-film-releases-through-2027-including-star-wars-avatar-movies"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/07/star%20wars_1557262004950.jpg_7231004_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The cast speaks during "The Rise of Skywalker" panel at the Star Wars Celebration at McCormick Place Convention Center on April 12, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. <div class="mod-story-list">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<h3>Program helps track-and-field students on the road to college</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Many Uber, Lyft drivers to stage app strike Wednesday</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Police: Woman charged in death of puppy found inside weighted cage in NJ pond</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>US Soccer files response to lawsuit filed by women's team</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>World War II vet, 95, dies during 'Honor Flight' trip</h3>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
</div> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Armory_College_Prep_0_7232258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Armory_College_Prep_0_7232258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Program helps track-and-field students on the road to college</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/many-uber-lyft-drivers-strike" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Drivers_to_strike_0_7231874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Drivers_to_strike_0_7231874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Drivers_to_strike_0_7231874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Drivers_to_strike_0_7231874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Drivers_to_strike_0_7231874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Many Uber, Lyft drivers to stage app strike Wednesday</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/police-woman-charged-in-death-of-puppy-found-inside-weighted-cage-in-nj-pond" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/tonya_fea_mug_puppy_040719_1557266299727_7231900_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/tonya_fea_mug_puppy_040719_1557266299727_7231900_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/tonya_fea_mug_puppy_040719_1557266299727_7231900_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/tonya_fea_mug_puppy_040719_1557266299727_7231900_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/tonya_fea_mug_puppy_040719_1557266299727_7231900_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tonya&#x20;Fea&#x2c;&#x20;47&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Jefferson&#x20;Township&#x2c;&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;two&#x20;counts&#x20;of&#x20;animal&#x20;cruelty&#x2c;&#x20;both&#x20;third-degree&#x20;offenses&#x2c;&#x20;as&#x20;well&#x20;as&#x20;defiant&#x20;trespassing" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Woman charged in death of puppy found inside weighted cage in NJ pond</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/us-soccer-files-response-to-lawsuit-filed-by-women-s-team" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/08/womens%20soccer%20-%20cropped_1552078843487.jpg_6873501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/08/womens%20soccer%20-%20cropped_1552078843487.jpg_6873501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/08/womens%20soccer%20-%20cropped_1552078843487.jpg_6873501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/08/womens%20soccer%20-%20cropped_1552078843487.jpg_6873501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/08/womens%20soccer%20-%20cropped_1552078843487.jpg_6873501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;congratulate&#x20;teammate&#x20;Kealia&#x20;Ohai&#x20;&#x23;7&#x20;on&#x20;her&#x20;first&#x20;goal&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;national&#x20;team&#x20;against&#x20;Switzerland&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;half&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;friendly&#x20;match&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;defeated&#x20;Switzerland&#x20;5-1&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Hannah&#x20;Foslien&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US Soccer files response to lawsuit filed by women's team</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/world-war-ii-vet-dies-during-honor-flight-trip" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/07/HONOR%20FLIGHT%20SAN%20DIEGO_frank%201_050719_1557264516534.png_7231869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/07/HONOR%20FLIGHT%20SAN%20DIEGO_frank%201_050719_1557264516534.png_7231869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/07/HONOR%20FLIGHT%20SAN%20DIEGO_frank%201_050719_1557264516534.png_7231869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/07/HONOR%20FLIGHT%20SAN%20DIEGO_frank%201_050719_1557264516534.png_7231869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/07/HONOR%20FLIGHT%20SAN%20DIEGO_frank%201_050719_1557264516534.png_7231869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Frank&#x20;Manchel&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;95-year-old&#x20;World&#x20;War&#x20;II&#x20;veteran&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;returning&#x20;home&#x20;on&#x20;an&#x20;Honor&#x20;Flight&#x20;where&#x20;he&#x20;saw&#x20;the&#x20;WWII&#x20;memorial&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x20;DC&#x20;when&#x20;he&#x20;collapsed&#x20;and&#x20;died&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Honor&#x20;Flight&#x20;San&#x20;Diego" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>World War II vet, 95, dies during 'Honor Flight' trip</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 