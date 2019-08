via @KaptMands on Twitter via @KaptMands on Twitter

- According to the National Weather Service, a small tornado touched down in suburban New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

The tornado, rated as an EF-0, was spotted touching down near Springfield Ave. and Route 22 in Springfield at 2:37 p.m. The area is about 20 miles outside of Manhattan. The tornado was on the ground for four minutes but did not cause serious damage or injuries.

National Weather Service has confirmed with Union County Emergency Management that a brief tornado touched down near Springfield Ave and Route 22 in Springfield, NJ. Radar estimated winds 70 mph with a rating of EF0. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 7, 2019

Powerful storms swept through the region Wednesday evening, bringing lightning, hail, and strong winds. Thousands of people lost power due to the storm.

Last month, a tornado touched down in Mount Laurel. A few days later, another tornado also hit the southern New Jersey town. Tornados were also confirmed last month during storms in Deptford and Mullica Hill.