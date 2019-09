- An apparent tornado was spotted in Suffolk County on Eastern Long Island on Monday afternoon as a series of storms moved across the region.

Michael Mulhall posted a photo of the funnel cloud from Mastic Beach.

The National Weather Service was investigating to see if there was an actual tornado touchdown.

Residents in Manorville in the Calverton area of Suffolk County were cleaning up damage from the storm including downed branches on trees.

Several tornado warnings were posted across the region on Monday after a series of storms moved in from the west.

A water spout was spotted off of Fire Island earlier in the afternoon.