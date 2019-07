- The Cabrera family in Bloomfield, New Jersey, has plenty to smile about these days. They recently learned their daughter, Magen, has received an $8,000 college scholarship. She is going to Ramapo College in Mahwah.

But five years ago, Magen received a leukemia diagnosis. The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, founded by former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin, came into the family's life to help them.

The Jay Fund provides financial and emotional support to children diagnosed with cancer. One of those supports is college scholarship money.

Magen's cancer is in remission. She just graduated from high school and will soon be off to college to major in business and finance.

