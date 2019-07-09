< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Linda Schmidt, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jul 09 2019 09:40PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 09 2019 09:26PM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 09:42PM EDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tom_Coughlin_Jay_Fund_0_7497266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tom_Coughlin_Jay_Fund_0_7497266_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tom_Coughlin_Jay_Fund_0_7497266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tom_Coughlin_Jay_Fund_0_7497266_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tom_Coughlin_Jay_Fund_0_7497266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417175394-417174371" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tom_Coughlin_Jay_Fund_0_7497266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tom_Coughlin_Jay_Fund_0_7497266_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tom_Coughlin_Jay_Fund_0_7497266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tom_Coughlin_Jay_Fund_0_7497266_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tom_Coughlin_Jay_Fund_0_7497266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417175394" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - The Cabrera family in Bloomfield, New Jersey, has plenty to smile about these days. They recently learned their daughter, Magen, has received an $8,000 college scholarship. She is going to Ramapo College in Mahwah.</p> <p>But five years ago, Magen received a leukemia diagnosis. <a href="https://tcjayfund.org/">The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund</a>, founded by former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin, came into the family's life to help them.</p> <p>The Jay Fund provides financial and emotional support to children diagnosed with cancer. One of those supports is college scholarship money.</p> <p>Magen's cancer is in remission. Her skin also tanned easily." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman's ‘innocent-looking freckle' turns out to be melanoma</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 08:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 09:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Iowa woman discovered earlier this year that a freckle on her nose was actually melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer, and is now hoping to warn others about the dangers of tanning and the importance of sun protection.</p><p>“If I had not been as fixated as I was on tanning, this probably would not have happened,” Lisa Ryan said.</p><p>Ryan, who works as a communications director for a senior living organization in Des Moines, first noticed what looked like a “freckle or age spot” years ago. She remembered seeing it while doing her makeup for her daughter’s wedding in 2015, saying that the spot wasn’t big or dark — it was just a “normal looking freckle.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/california-becomes-1st-state-to-offer-health-benefits-to-immigrants-in-country-illegally" title="California becomes 1st state to offer health benefits to immigrants in country illegally" data-articleId="417176935" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/03/13/Still0313_00009_1489445526873_2877231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/03/13/Still0313_00009_1489445526873_2877231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/03/13/Still0313_00009_1489445526873_2877231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/03/13/Still0313_00009_1489445526873_2877231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/03/13/Still0313_00009_1489445526873_2877231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>California becomes 1st state to offer health benefits to immigrants in country illegally</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 08:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California has become the first state to offer taxpayer-funded health benefits to young adults living in the country illegally.</p><p>Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Tuesday that makes low-income adults age 25 and younger eligible for the state's Medicaid program regardless of their immigration status.</p><p>State officials expect the plan to cover about 90,000 people and cost taxpayers $98 million. California already covers children ages 18 and younger regardless of immigration status.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/petition-calls-for-mcdonalds-burger-king-to-eliminate-plastic-toys-from-kids-meals" title="Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals" data-articleId="417170005" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Petition_calls_for_end_to_plastic_toys_i_0_7497214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Petition_calls_for_end_to_plastic_toys_i_0_7497214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Petition_calls_for_end_to_plastic_toys_i_0_7497214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Petition_calls_for_end_to_plastic_toys_i_0_7497214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Petition_calls_for_end_to_plastic_toys_i_0_7497214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A petition in the U.K. has gotten thousands of signatures in an effort to get McDonald's and Burger King to stop giving out plastic toys in kids' meals." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 07:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 08:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thousands in the U.K. are pushing McDonald’s and Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from being included in the brands’ kids' meals.</p><p>A petition calling for the end of plastic toys – started by mom Rachael Wood and her daughters Ella and Caitlin – has so far received over 332,000 signatures.</p><p>“We are Ella and Caitlin aged 9 and 7, and we’ve been learning all about the environment at school and the problem of plastic. It made us very sad to see how plastic harms wildlife and pollutes the ocean, and we want to change this. (Photo credit: Lisa Ryan)" title="Lisa Ryan side by side 16x9_1562719790972.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman's ‘innocent-looking freckle' turns out to be melanoma</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/petition-calls-for-mcdonalds-burger-king-to-eliminate-plastic-toys-from-kids-meals"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_mcdonaldshappymealfile_070919_1562716724020_7497126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A McDonald's Happy Meal with a toy is shown in a file photo. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tom-coughlin-jay-fund-childhood-cancer" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tom_Coughlin_Jay_Fund_0_7497266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tom_Coughlin_Jay_Fund_0_7497266_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tom_Coughlin_Jay_Fund_0_7497266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tom_Coughlin_Jay_Fund_0_7497266_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tom_Coughlin_Jay_Fund_0_7497266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>How the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund changes children's lives</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/womans-innocent-looking-freckle-turns-out-to-be-melanoma" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Lisa%20Ryan%20side%20by%20side%2016x9_1562719790972.jpg_7497212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Lisa%20Ryan%20side%20by%20side%2016x9_1562719790972.jpg_7497212_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Lisa%20Ryan%20side%20by%20side%2016x9_1562719790972.jpg_7497212_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Lisa%20Ryan%20side%20by%20side%2016x9_1562719790972.jpg_7497212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Lisa%20Ryan%20side%20by%20side%2016x9_1562719790972.jpg_7497212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lisa&#x20;Ryan&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;taken&#x20;in&#x20;2017&#x2c;&#x20;before&#x20;her&#x20;skin&#x20;cancer&#x20;diagnosis&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x20;during&#x20;her&#x20;recovery&#x20;from&#x20;three&#x20;surgeries&#x20;and&#x20;reconstruction&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Lisa&#x20;Ryan&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman's ‘innocent-looking freckle' turns out to be melanoma</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-becomes-1st-state-to-offer-health-benefits-to-immigrants-in-country-illegally" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/03/13/Still0313_00009_1489445526873_2877231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/03/13/Still0313_00009_1489445526873_2877231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/03/13/Still0313_00009_1489445526873_2877231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/03/13/Still0313_00009_1489445526873_2877231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/03/13/Still0313_00009_1489445526873_2877231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California becomes 1st state to offer health benefits to immigrants in country illegally</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/petition-calls-for-mcdonalds-burger-king-to-eliminate-plastic-toys-from-kids-meals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_mcdonaldshappymealfile_070919_1562716724020_7497126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_mcdonaldshappymealfile_070919_1562716724020_7497126_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_mcdonaldshappymealfile_070919_1562716724020_7497126_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_mcdonaldshappymealfile_070919_1562716724020_7497126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_mcdonaldshappymealfile_070919_1562716724020_7497126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;McDonald&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Happy&#x20;Meal&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;toy&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Paul&#x20;Morris&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-who-had-a-few-too-many-calls-uber-to-take-abandoned-baby-bird-to-rescue-facility" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/65709519_2540517565993714_3339762300172107776_o%20THUMB_1562719508804.jpg_7496873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/65709519_2540517565993714_3339762300172107776_o%20THUMB_1562719508804.jpg_7496873_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/65709519_2540517565993714_3339762300172107776_o%20THUMB_1562719508804.jpg_7496873_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/65709519_2540517565993714_3339762300172107776_o%20THUMB_1562719508804.jpg_7496873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/65709519_2540517565993714_3339762300172107776_o%20THUMB_1562719508804.jpg_7496873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;abandoned&#x20;baby&#x20;bird&#x20;was&#x20;the&#x20;sole&#x20;passenger&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;Uber&#x20;ride&#x20;when&#x20;it&#x20;arrived&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;northern&#x20;Utah&#x20;wildlife&#x20;rescue&#x2c;&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;man&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;drinking&#x20;with&#x20;friends&#x20;called&#x20;the&#x20;driver&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Wildlife&#x20;Rehabilitation&#x20;Center&#x20;of&#x20;Northern&#x20;Utah&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man who had ‘a few too many' calls Uber to take abandoned baby bird to rescue facility</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 