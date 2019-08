- Coming to a yard near you... the robot lawn mower.

The robotic lawn mower market is expected to boom in the next several years. A new industry report forecasts that it will be a $1.5 billion revenue industry by 2024 in Europe alone and $2.69 billion globally.

The report says that residential usage will lead the market both in terms of revenue and shipment and vendors are increasingly trying hard to make robotic lawn mowers user-friendly and smart.

The lawn mowers are not cheap, and range from more than $1,000 to more than $3,000. Most use rechargeable batteries.

They come with sensors that are designed to keep the mowers from leaving the owner's lawn. Major vendors are also launching devices that are redesigned and equipped with sensors that stop mowing when they are lifted, thereby preventing chances of injuries or risks for end-users.

In 2018, the majority of sales of robot lawn mowers came from retail stores but the trend of selling online is increasing.

Residential users dominated the market in 2018 and market growth is expected to come from rising adoption of robotic lawn mowers in the world's two largest garden equipment markets - US and UK.

Professional landscaping service use of robots is also growing worldwide.