NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) – Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed two teenagers at knifepoint outside a Queens subway station.

Authorities say that on June 3, the suspect approached the male victims, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, and asked them to follow him out of the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station. When the victims refused, the suspect revealed a knife in his waistband and forced the victims to follow him to 41-05 74th Street, where he threatened them with the knife and stole both of their cellphones along with $20 in cash before escaping.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20-25 years old, 5’7” to 5’8” and 180lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue du-rag, a white tank top, blue sweatpants, white sneakers and had a dark-colored shirt slung over his shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted via the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter at @NYPDTips. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.