Teen killed, 2 women injured in apartment fire

Dec 27 2018

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Fire marshals are working to determine what caused a Queens apartment blaze that killed a teenage girl and seriously injured two women.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in an apartment at 123-27 Merrick Boulevard.  It's in the St. Albans neighborhood, about three miles (5 km) from Kennedy Airport.

The fire department says Lamonies Smith, 16, and the two women were found on the third floor.

The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say it appears she was the daughter of one of the women, a 56-year-old who is now hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators believe the other injured woman is a neighbor.

She's 76 and hospitalized in serious condition.

