Teen dies during basketball practice at New York City school

- The mother of a New York City teen who died during basketball practice said her son didn't have any health problems or allergies and wasn't on any medication.

Edna Georges said she was informed that her son, Lenny Pierre, started feeling lightheaded and shaky at basketball practice and then passed out Wednesday.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call from John Bowne High School in Flushing, Queens, just after noon where they found Pierre unconscious and unresponsive. EMS arrived and took him to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens but it was too late.

"This was a tragic loss, and my heart is with this student's family, team, and school community," Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said in a statement.

Counselors and support will be provided to the school, according to Carranza.

"As a parent, and as a father of student-athletes, I can only imagine the pain and sorrow being felt by Lenny’s family, loved ones and classmates," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The police investigation is ongoing.