- A teacher from New Jersey who works a second job as a waitress wants to thank the patrons who made her day through a generous tip.

Catherine Acampora-Nielsen shared a photo to social media of the $100 gratuity she received on a $70.96 bill.

Acampora- Nielsen wrote: "To the couple who came into Wooley's today and left this for me, I can't thank you enough- lucky there are people out there who appreciate hard workers- hope you two enjoyed your day away from the kids."

The photo went viral after it was posted to the Howell Happenings NJ Facebook page on June 9 with the message: "We hope this note gets back to this couple and let's them know how much of an impact they made in this person's life and a huge thank you for making a difference."

Acampora-Nielsen reportedly works as a special education teacher in the Lakewood School District.