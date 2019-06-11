A Florida woman was arrested last week on allegations that she squeezed her boyfriend’s testicles until they bled , police said.
The alleged incident occurred on June 4 in Indian Harbour Beach, about 70 miles southeast of Orlando. Authorities responded to a call from a man who said his live-in girlfriend had assaulted him, according to a police report.
The report said the woman -- identified as 21-year-old Katie Lee Pitchford – had become “enraged” during an argument. The alleged victim, who was not identified, reportedly told the officers that Pitchford had struck him “with her fists and scratched the left side of his face.”