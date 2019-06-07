< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tacticus, War of Will favorites at Belmont Stakes Tacticus, War of Will favorites at Belmont Stakes

Posted Jun 07 2019 08:02AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 07 2019 08:51AM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 08:52AM EDT A general view of horses and Exercise Riders walking along the horse path to enter the track for training prior to the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 06, 2019 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) NEW YORK (AP) -- Trainer Todd Pletcher, always dangerous in the Belmont Stakes, sends out a pair of long shots Saturday in the final leg of the Triple Crown.

The focus of attention will fall on two other horses -- Tacitus, the 9-5 favorite, and War of Will, the Preakness winner and the close second choice at 2-1.

Bettors who ignore Pletcher do so at their peril. Pletcher's duo this year includes Spinoff, 15-1 after finishing 18th in the Kentucky Derby, and the lightly-raced Intrepid Heart at 10-1.

Pletcher owns three Belmont wins: the filly Rags to Riches (2007), Palace Malice (2013) and Tapwrit (2017).

None were favored in the wagering, ranging in price from 4-1 on Rags to Riches up to 13-1 for Palace Malice's upset.

Even when he doesn't win, Pletcher often lands a piece of the action. Since sending out his first Belmont runner in 2000, Pletcher has been second five times and three times finished third in the 1 1/2 mile race.

Belmont Park is Pletcher's base of operation, and he targets this race. Like most trainers who develop 3-year-olds, Pletcher takes aim first at the Kentucky Derby. When that doesn't pan out, Pletcher immediately turns his attention to the Belmont.

"It's a race we really cherish," Pletcher said.

"It's home for us. I think one of the advantages is most of our horses have trained five weeks at Belmont after the Derby. It helps, and it's a race we really enjoy."

Pletcher's best Belmont hope this time probably rests with Intrepid Heart, running for only the fourth time. The gray colt stumbled at the start of his most recent outing, the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont, and ran third as the even-money favorite in his first career loss.

"We were disappointed in the outcome of the race for sure because going in he had a big chance to win," Pletcher said.

He will make an equipment change, adding blinkers to narrow Intrepid Heart's field of vision. Blinkers often help improve focus by screening distractions. Intrepid Heart should be acclimated, having worn the blinkers in his last two workouts.

As for Spinoff, Pletcher blames the poor effort on the sloppy track on Derby Day.

"The horse has trained, to me, consistently with some of the horses we've run in the Belmont over the years that have performed well," Pletcher said.

"I'm hoping he catches a fast track and gets to prove how good he is, or is not." In the end, it comes to down to hoping the home-field advantage again comes into play for the seven-time Eclipse Award winner as Outstanding Trainer.

"I think you can make that argument from the standpoint of training on a mile and a half track," Pletcher said. "Getting accustomed to that can be helpful."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>AMBER Alert: Children, ages 1 and 3, abducted in Cottage Grove, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:29AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An AMBER Alert has been issued for two girls abducted in Cottage Grove, Minnesota Friday morning. </p><p>According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, at 6:34 a.m., 25-year-old Jeffrey Lo assaulted the mother of his two children and left the scene in the mother's minivan with his daughters, ages 1 and 3. </p><p>The minivan is a tan 2004 Toyota Sienna with Minnesota license plate 708XEM. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/walmart-to-deliver-groceries-inside-customers-homes" title="Walmart service to deliver groceries inside customers' homes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-09h12m28s347_1559913217713_7363166_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-09h12m28s347_1559913217713_7363166_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-09h12m28s347_1559913217713_7363166_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-09h12m28s347_1559913217713_7363166_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-09h12m28s347_1559913217713_7363166_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Walmart)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walmart service to deliver groceries inside customers' homes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The online delivery wars are heating up inside shoppers' homes.</p><p>Walmart is now offering to have one of its employees deliver fresh groceries and put them in your refrigerator when you're not home.</p><p>The nation's largest grocer said Friday that it will be offering the service this fall for more than one million customers in three cities: Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Missouri, and Vero Beach, Florida. Later this year, the service, called InHome Delivery, will also accept returns for items purchased on Walmart.com.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jacqueline-rosado-missing-woman" title="Police searching for missing vulnerable adult" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/missing-woman_1559910947980_7362899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/missing-woman_1559910947980_7362899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/missing-woman_1559910947980_7362899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/missing-woman_1559910947980_7362899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/missing-woman_1559910947980_7362899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jacqueline Rosado, 51, was last seen leaving her Valley Stream home on Wednesday at around noon." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police searching for missing vulnerable adult</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF REPORT </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police on Long Island were asking the public for help in finding a missing woman who needs medical assistance.</p><p>Nassau County Police say that Jacqueline Rosado, 51, was last seen leaving her home on North Central Ave. in Valley Stream on Wednesday at around noon.</p><p>Police say she was wearing black jeans, a blue hoodie, and black sneakers. 