New York-area communities hold vigils for synagogue massacre victims

By: STACEY DELIKAT

Posted: Oct 29 2018 09:47PM EDT

Video Posted: Oct 29 2018 10:33PM EDT

Updated: Oct 29 2018 10:55PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX5NY.COM) - Communities of all faiths and backgrounds in New York and New Jersey came together, shoulder to shoulder, hand in hand, to denounce the Pittsburgh synagogue slaughter and the spread of antisemitism.

Jews, blacks, Muslims, Sikhs, Koreans and more mourned together across gatherings and vigils in Newark, Queens, and Brooklyn Monday night. They sent a message that hate will not divide

Participants remembered the victims, said prayers, and also called for action and toning down of rhetoric.

