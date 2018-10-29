New York-area communities hold vigils for synagogue massacre victims

- Communities of all faiths and backgrounds in New York and New Jersey came together, shoulder to shoulder, hand in hand, to denounce the Pittsburgh synagogue slaughter and the spread of antisemitism.

Jews, blacks, Muslims, Sikhs, Koreans and more mourned together across gatherings and vigils in Newark, Queens, and Brooklyn Monday night. They sent a message that hate will not divide

Participants remembered the victims, said prayers, and also called for action and toning down of rhetoric.