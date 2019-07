- The NYPD arrested a suspect believed to have burned rainbow flags on two separate occasions hanging outside the same gay lounge in Harlem.

Police charged Tyresse Singleton, 20, of Harlem, with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime and two counts of fifth-degree arson.

"Your calls to @NYPDTips and the efforts of our @NYPDHateCrimes detectives have led to the identification and apprehension of the individual who burned the pride flag," Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted.

Authorities believe he burned a flag outside Alibi Lounge on May 31, ahead of month-long LGBTQ pride celebrations in the city, and then also torched the replacement flag just after midnight on July 8

Police released security camera video of both incidents showing a person setting the flags on fire.