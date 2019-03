Police released this image of a man with a revolver who opened fire on a street in the Bronx, Feb. 22, 2019. (NYPD) Police released this image of a man with a revolver who opened fire on a street in the Bronx, Feb. 22, 2019. (NYPD)

Related Headlines Video: Gunman opens fire in broad daylight

- A 16-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in broad daylight on a street in the Bronx.

Edgar Garcia, of Manhattan, was taken into custody for the frightening shooting that sent people including a young girl running for their lives, announced police on Friday.

The NYPD had released security camera video showing the gunman, armed with what appears to be a revolver, approach a group of people on Feb. 22 near 1155 Gerard Avenue in the Bronx and fire three shots.

The video shows several people scattering away from the gunman, who then turned around and ran away. The gunman had targeted a 19-year-old man as part of a dispute between two gangs, police said.

No one was hit. The police investigation was ongoing.