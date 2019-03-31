< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var article> <section id="story413782184" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="PHOTO_ONLY_STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413782184" data-article-version="1.0">Surge of Haitians arrested at southern border</h1> </header> class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Girl, 7, dies in desert after crossing border</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-to-hold-migrant-children-at-former-wwii-japanese-internment-camp-in-oklahoma"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Unaccompanied%20migrant%20children%20Texas%20tnt%20facility_GETTY_1560389880957.jpg_7391027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Migrant children to be held at Fort Sill</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/7-year-old-boy-raises-22-000-for-border-wall-construction-planning-lemonade-stand-for-summer"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/JENNIFER%20STEVENS_hot%20chocolate%20stand_060319_1559565672191.png_7345401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>7-year-old boy raises $22,000 for border wall</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - <aside class="mod-inline photo left"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413782184-398027813"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413782184-398027813" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <p>U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Station in Texas have arrested a group of Haitian nationals every day this past last week.</p><p>On June 11, agents assigned to the Del Rio Station arrested a group of 14 people from Haiti. Over the next week, Del Rio Station agents encountered increasingly larger groups of Haitian nationals, including a group of 44 on June 17.</p><p>In total, more than 180 people from Haiti have been arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol in Del Rio Sector in the past week.</p><p>Prior to this week, Del Rio Sector had apprehended 17 Haitians since October 1, 2018.</p><p>"Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended immigrants from 44 countries around the world," said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0166_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0166"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man stabbed to death outside bodega</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 02:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was stabbed and killed outside a bodega in Manhattan nearly one year after a teen was stabbed and killed outside a bodega in the Bronx.</p><p>Mohammed Nasser Awawdah, 28, of New Rochelle, was stabbed in the chest in front of 201 Dyckman St. at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.</p><p>There was reportedly a confrontation between Awawhah and a group of men when he was stabbed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lawmakers-propose-eliminating-criminal-penalties-for-pot" title="Lawmakers propose eliminating criminal penalties for pot" data-articleId="413793390" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/04/marijuanajoint_1483537255622_2491461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/04/marijuanajoint_1483537255622_2491461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/04/marijuanajoint_1483537255622_2491461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/04/marijuanajoint_1483537255622_2491461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/04/marijuanajoint_1483537255622_2491461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marijuana joints" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lawmakers propose eliminating criminal penalties for pot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- Lawmakers in New York state are considering a proposal to eliminate criminal penalties for public possession and use of marijuana after efforts to legalize pot stalled.</p><p>The legislation would replace low-level criminal charges with civil tickets similar to a parking ticket.</p><p>It would also allow people to get low-level pot convictions expunged from their records.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/suspect-in-ortiz-shooting-charged-with-drug-possession-in-nj" title="Suspect in Ortiz shooting charged with drug possession in NJ" data-articleId="413785768" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/DRPolice_RolfiFerreira-Cruz_062019_1561049427499_7424817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/DRPolice_RolfiFerreira-Cruz_062019_1561049427499_7424817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/DRPolice_RolfiFerreira-Cruz_062019_1561049427499_7424817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/DRPolice_RolfiFerreira-Cruz_062019_1561049427499_7424817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/DRPolice_RolfiFerreira-Cruz_062019_1561049427499_7424817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz, 25, was charged with drug and firearm possession in New Jersey. He reportedly admitted to shooting former MLB star David 'Big Papi' Ortiz at a bar in the Dominican Republic." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect in Ortiz shooting charged with drug possession in NJ</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- A suspect in the shooting of former baseball star David Ortiz has been charged with drug and firearm possession in New Jersey.</p><p>The U.S. attorney's office in Newark announced the indictment Thursday for Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz.</p><p>The 25-year-old also faces state charges in New Jersey in connection with two armed robberies in 2017.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/supreme-court-says-bladensburg-peace-cross-can-continue-to-stand"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/25/peace_cross_1508968878448_4407931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A photo shows the Peace Cross standing in Bladensburg, Maryland." title="Peace Cross-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Supreme Court says Bladensburg Peace Cross can continue to stand on public land</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/with-sexually-transmitted-infections-on-the-rise-georgia-state-researchers-working-on-std-vaccine"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20STI%20VACCINE%20RESEARCH_00.00.12.25_1561037504069.png_7422868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P STI VACCINE RESEARCH_00.00.12.25_1561037504069.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>With sexually transmitted infections on the rise, Georgia State researchers working on STD vaccine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/maryland-dad-films-son-s-adorable-reaction-to-being-picked-up-from-pre-k"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Daddy_1561031291849_7422353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo: ProjexSantana" title="Daddy_1561031291849-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Maryland dad films son's adorable reaction to being picked up from pre-K</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sacramento-police-mourn-loss-of-young-officer-suspect-later-surrenders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan, 26, was killed June 19, 2019 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Photo: Sacramento police" title="Tara O'Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sacramento police officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance call</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lawmakers-propose-eliminating-criminal-penalties-for-pot" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/04/marijuanajoint_1483537255622_2491461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/04/marijuanajoint_1483537255622_2491461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/04/marijuanajoint_1483537255622_2491461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/04/marijuanajoint_1483537255622_2491461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/04/marijuanajoint_1483537255622_2491461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marijuana&#x20;joints" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lawmakers propose eliminating criminal penalties for pot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspect-in-ortiz-shooting-charged-with-drug-possession-in-nj" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/DRPolice_RolfiFerreira-Cruz_062019_1561049427499_7424817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/DRPolice_RolfiFerreira-Cruz_062019_1561049427499_7424817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/DRPolice_RolfiFerreira-Cruz_062019_1561049427499_7424817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/DRPolice_RolfiFerreira-Cruz_062019_1561049427499_7424817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/DRPolice_RolfiFerreira-Cruz_062019_1561049427499_7424817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rolfi&#x20;Ferreira-Cruz&#x2c;&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;drug&#x20;and&#x20;firearm&#x20;possession&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x2e;&#x20;He&#x20;reportedly&#x20;admitted&#x20;to&#x20;shooting&#x20;former&#x20;MLB&#x20;star&#x20;David&#x20;&#x27;Big&#x20;Papi&#x27;&#x20;Ortiz&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;bar&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Dominican&#x20;Republic&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect in Ortiz shooting charged with drug possession in NJ</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/surge-of-haitians-arrested-at-southern-border" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Eisen&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Surge of Haitians arrested at southern border</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/take-your-shoes-off-at-home-researchers-recommend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/FILE_walking_062019_1561047031990_7424672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/FILE_walking_062019_1561047031990_7424672_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/FILE_walking_062019_1561047031990_7424672_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/FILE_walking_062019_1561047031990_7424672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/FILE_walking_062019_1561047031990_7424672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Take your shoes off at home, researchers recommend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/world-s-first-roller-coaster-at-sea" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/Carnival_BOLT_062019_1561044420469_7424611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/Carnival_BOLT_062019_1561044420469_7424611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/Carnival_BOLT_062019_1561044420469_7424611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/Carnival_BOLT_062019_1561044420469_7424611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/Carnival_BOLT_062019_1561044420469_7424611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;new&#x20;cruise&#x20;ship&#x20;for&#x20;Carnival&#x20;cruise&#x20;line&#x20;will&#x20;feature&#x20;the&#x20;world&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;first&#x20;roller&#x20;coaster&#x20;at&#x20;sea&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Carnival&#x20;Cruise&#x20;Line&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>World's first roller coaster at sea</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 