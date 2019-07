- A cement truck struck and killed a bicyclist in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Monday, authorities said.

The cyclist, a 29-year-old woman, is the 15th person on a bicycle killed in New York City so far this year. In all of 2018, 10 were killed.

In a statement, Mayor Bill de Blasio said his administration will take action due to the "dangerous surge" in deaths of cyclists.

"I have directed the NYPD to immediately launch a major enforcement action that will encompass every precinct and crack down on dangerous driving behavior like parking in bike lanes," de Blasio said. "At the same time, I have charged the Department of Transportation with developing a new cyclist safety plan to make biking in our city safer."